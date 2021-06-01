Spartan softball team scores shutouts in first two games: Fourth-ranked C-M thumps Baxter, BCLUW

The Collins-Maxwell softball team blanked BCLUW and Baxter in its first two games of the 2021 season.

The Spartans, ranked fourth in Class 1A, clobbered rival Baxter in their opener by a 10-0 score in five innings at Collins May 25. They led 9-0 after three innings and coasted to victory behind a dominant pitching performance from freshman Erica Houge.

Houge fired a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks going all five innings to earn the second varsity victory of her career. She was backed by a defense that committed just one error and an offense that tallied 10 hits and seven steals.

Marissa Boege was 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and three RBIs and Avery Fricke 2-for-3 with three runs and two steals to lead Collins-Maxwell at the plate. Alexis Houge went 2-for-3 with one double, steal, run and RBI apiece, Erica Houge singled and drove in two runs, Isabelle Hill was 1-for1 with an RBI and Vivian Kahler singled and scored.

The Spartans hosted BCLUW May 27 and pulled off a 6-0 victory. They scored two runs in the first, third and fourth innings and cruised the rest of the way.

Erica Houge tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in another impressive outing on the hill to earn the victory. She also singled and scored on offense.

Alexis Houge singled, walked twice, stole four bases and scored two runs and Boege was again 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kenzi Wierson singled and scored, Fricke was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Reagan Franzen went 1-for-3 with two runs.