Spartan baseball team downs Colo-NESCO for first victory of 2021 season

The Collins-Maxwell baseball team picked up its first victory of the season Friday with a 7-4 victory over Colo-NESCO at Zearing.

The Spartans scored three runs in the first inning, led 5-2 after three innings then went up 7-2 in the top of the fifth. The Royals came back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added another in the seventh, but the Spartans easily held on to improve to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Caden Hasbrouck was 4-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate for Collins-Maxwell. Josef Dvorak finished 3-for-4 with one run and RBI apiece, Brayden Bartelson went 2-for-4 and Jace Huntrods, Caleb Dvorak, Luke Huntrods and Austin Kepple each picked up one hit and run apiece for the Spartans on offense.

Hasbrouck gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings as the winning pitcher. Weston Kahler allowed one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the save.

Trevor Burg took the loss for Colo-NESCO after giving up six earned runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Spencer Hansen was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Kaleb Gray doubled and drove in a run, Lucas Frohwein was 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Andrew Grover also hit a double for the Royals.

Collins-Maxwell opened the season May 25 with a 5-2 loss to Baxter at Collins. The Spartans fell behind 5-1 after four innings and couldn’t recover.

Caleb Dvorak was 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI against Baxter. Luke Huntrods doubled and drove in a run, Jace Huntrods singled, walked and scored and Josef Dvorak was 2-for-3.

Jace Huntrods took the loss after allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks with a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. Hasbrouck walked four and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

The Spartans also fell to Ogden by a 12-8 score at Collins May 26. They took a 7-4 lead after three innings, but gave up eight unanswered runs over the next two frames and could only muster one more run over the final four innings.

Blake Huntrods was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Hasbrouck 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Luke Huntrods doubled, scored and drove in a run for the Spartans against Ogden. Brody Sampson was 1-for-4 with two runs and Kepple singled and drove in a run.

Luke Huntrods took the loss after allowing five earned runs on one hit and five walks in one inning of relief. Kepple got the start and gave up seven runs on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.