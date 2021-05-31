Ballard’s Upah and Watson end up 0-2 at state doubles tournament

WATERLOO – The Ballard boys’ tennis No. 1 doubles team of Alex Upah and Kyler Watson went 0-2 during the Class 1A state singles and doubles tournament at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo Friday.

Upah and Watson fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Brady Horstmann and Matthew Schmit in the first round of the championship bracket and Marion’s Seth Blackford and Tanner Shindelar in the first round of consolations.

Upah and Watson suffered a pair of 6-0 losses to Horstmann and Schmit. Horstmann and Schmit went on to claim the 1A state doubles championship.

In the consolation round Upah and Watson were dealt a pair of 6-1 setbacks at the hands of Blackford and Shindelar to see their season come to a close.