Ballard baseball team wins three of first four games: No. 5 Bombers lose close one to Boone

The Ballard baseball team is off to a 3-1 start with victories over Bondurant-Farrar, Saydel and Carlisle during the opening week of the season.

The Bombers, ranked fifth in Class 3A to start the season, took down Bondurant-Farrar in their season opener by an 11-1 score in five innings May 24 at Nite Hawk Field in Slater. They raced out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back, picking up 12 hits and receiving a brilliant pitching performance from Connor Finch.

Finch held the Bluejays to just one hit and he struck out five with three walks going all five innings to get the win. He also went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI at the plate.

Nolan Schonhorst doubled twice, scored three times and picked up an RBI and Sam Petersen was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs, one steal and one RBI. Kyler Watson finished 2-for-4 with one run and two steals and RBIs apiece, Jayden Cattell finished 1-for-3 with a run, Reece Broer singled and drove in a run and Jaden Peasley doubled once.

Ballard pulled off a 16-4 victory at Saydel in five innings May 25. The Bombers built an 11-3 after three innings thanks to a six-run second inning and they added five more runs in the fifth to end the game early.

Broer was the winning pitcher, going all five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Watson was 3-for-4 with a home run, double, steal and three runs and RBIs apiece and Petersen 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, two runs and one RBI and steal apiece to pace Ballard’s 16-hit attack on offense.

Peasley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, Cattell 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs, Bryce Haessig 2-for-2 and Finch 1-for-3 with two runs. Schonhorst also delivered a single for Ballard.

The Bombers outslugged Carlisle in a wild 21-12 affair May 26 at Carlisle. They overcame a 6-2 deficit by exploding for eight runs in the fourth inning then plating 11 more in the fifth to turn the game into a rout.

Ballard had 20 hits in the victory.

Schonhorst and Mason Askelsen each went 4-for-5 for the Bombers. Schonorst doubled and picked up two runs and RBIs apiece and Askelsen finished with a double, home run, three runs and six RBIs.

Petersen was 3-for-3 against the Wildcats with a double, steal, three runs and two RBIs. Peasley went 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs and RBIs apiece, Watson 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a steal, Cattell 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Finch 1-for-2 with four runs an steals apiece and Broer 1-for-3 with two runs.

Jacob Ross picked up the win against Carlisle after giving up 11 runs on 14 hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings. Peasley threw two innings and gave up one run with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Bombers suffered their first loss at the hands of Boone May 27 by a 9-7 score at Nite Hawk Field. They jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Toreadors scored seven unanswered runs the rest of the way, thanks in large part to a six-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning.

Peasley took the loss in relief after giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Haessig got the start and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Askelsen doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs, Petersen singled, stole two bases, walked once and scored a run and Broer went 1-for-3 with one run and RBI apiece. Haessig, Peasley and Cattell each added one single.

Morgan Smith struck out 13 and walked two going all seven innings as the winning Boone pitcher. Smith also homered and drove in two runs and Tegan Bock and Parker Newcomb each drove in two runs for the Toreadors.