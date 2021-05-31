CIU tops Ballard in 2A girls’ regional quarterfinals

HUXLEY – The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Ballard in the quarterfinals Friday.

CIU scored both of its goals in the first half then withstood a Ballard comeback attempt to improve to 11-5 heading into the semifinals against fourth-ranked North Polk.

Kenzi Wierson and Lillie Vansice each scored one goal for CIU. Vansice and Brooke Christie also dished out one assist apiece.

Elise Robertson made seven saves at keeper for CIU.

CIU ended its regular season four days earlier with a 7-0 victory at Marshalltown. Christie picked up a hat-trick with three goals and one assist, Vansice and Cassy Berg each scored two goals and Rachel Purdy, Grace Tollefson and Reagan Franzen each dished out an assist.

Robertson made five saves to preserve the shutout against Marshalltown.