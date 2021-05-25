CIU girls blank Van Meter: Boys top GVC, fall at Carlisle

The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team blanked Van Meter May 20 and the boys defeated Grand View Christian to end the regular season May 17 and lost to Carlisle May 20 in the Class 2A substate first round.

The CIU girls defeated Van Meter by a 6-0 score on the road to improve to 9-5. CIU scored three goals each half.

Cassy Berg and Tori Bienfang each scored two goals and Brooke Christie had one goal and two assists for CIU in the win. Grace Tollefson also scored a goal and Kenzi Wierson, Rylee Merryman and Isabelle Hill each dished out an assist.

Elise Robertson made three saves at keeper to secure the shutout.

The CIU boys defeated GVC by a 7-1 score on the road. Andrew Tollefson had two goals and one assist, Chris Horras netted two goals, Dane Beattie and Ben Richardson each recorded one goal and assist apiece and Sean Finch found the net once.

Tanner Scorggins and nine saves and Treyton Travis seven at keeper for CIU.

CIU suffered a 10-0 loss at Carlisle to end the season at 5-11. Travis made eight saves and Scroggins four in the setback.