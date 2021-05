Ballard sophomore Shewaye Johnson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Johnson won the Class 3A girls' 3,000-meter run at the state co-ed track meet last Thursday in Des Moines. Johnson also placed second in the 1,500 on Saturday and helped the Bomber girls' 4x800 relay team take fifth Thursday. It was the final meet in Iowa for Johnson, who is moving with her family to Texas in June.