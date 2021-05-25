Ballard’s Halsne and Huen advance to state doubles tournament

The Ballard girls’ tennis team is advancing one doubles team to state following the Class 1A Region 2 singles and doubles tournament hosted by Kuemper Catholic in Carroll Saturday.

The Bombers’ team of Regen Halsne and Brynna Huen is moving on after placing second.

Halsne and Huen swept Denison-Schleswig's Abby Lopez and Evelyn Gehlsen in the first round, 6-0 and 6-2 and Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi and Georgie Bohnet in the second round, 6-3 and 6-2.

That put the Bomber duo in the semifinals, where they faced off against Kuemper Catholic’s Samantha Tidgren and Alyssa Brant. Halsne and Huen prevailed in a 6-4, 6-0 sweep to secure their spot at state.

In the finals the Ballard tandem lost a tough battle to St. Albert’s Landry Miller and Allison Narmi. Halsne and Huen won the first set by a 6-4 score, but they lost the second by the same margin then dropped the third set, 7-6 after losing the tiebreaker by a 7-3 score.

Ashley Wuestenberg and Sydney Briggs also competed for Ballard. They lost in the first round to Harlan’s Josie Knudson and Alli Owens by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

In singles play Claire Uselding placed fourth for Ballard with a 2-2 record.

Uselding swept St. Albert’s Anna Schewe, 6-2 and 6-0, and upset fourth-seeded Vanessa Breedlove of Kuemper Catholic in three sets. Uselding pulled off a 7-5 victory in the first set against Breedlove, lost the second by a 6-2 score then rebounded strong with a 6-1 victory in the third set.

In the semifinals Uselding was swept by top-seeded Kinsie Zinnel of Boone with a pair of 6-0 losses. Uselding concluded the tournament by suffering 6-2 and 6-0 losses to second-seeded Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper in the third-place match.

MacKenna Heggen also participated in singles play for Ballard. Heggen suffered a pair of 6-1 losses to Schwabe in the first round.

Ballard saw its team season end Monday with a 5-0 loss to No. 2 Columbus Catholic in 1A regional finals play at Waterloo.

The Bombers finished the season with a 7-6 record. The 1A singles and doubles tournament takes place June 2 and 3 in Waterloo.