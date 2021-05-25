Ballard tops Pella Christian in girls’ soccer, 4-2: Boys end season with substate loss to Gilbert

PELLA – The Ballard girls’ soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Pella Christian Monday at Pella.

The Bombers took a 2-0 lead at the half and played the Eagles even over the final 40 minutes to put the game away and improve to 7-9.

Ballard had 25 shots and held Pella Christian to five in the win. Morgan Catron had one goal and assist apiece and Maria Stewart, Brooke Smith and Claire Landmesser each scored one goal for the Bombers.

Sarah Hartman made three saves at keeper.

The Ballard boys saw their season come to a close Monday with a 4-0 loss to Gilbert in the Class 2A substate first round at Gilbert. The Bombers finished the season at 3-13.