Ballard girls place eighth at 3A regional golf meet

ATLANTIC – The Ballard girls’ golf team saw its season come to a close with an eighth-place finish at the Class 3A regional final meet held at the Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic Monday.

Ballard shot a 414 over 18 holes. Creston won with a 371 and Atlantic was the other team to qualify for state with a 381.

Cassidy Thompson placed 17th with an even round of 100 as the top individual golfer for Ballard at the meet. Emma Kielsmeier and Kaylee Van Pelt both carded a 104 to tie for 25th and Maya Baker shot a 106 to finish tied for 32nd as the other Bombers to score during the meet.

Alliyah Thompson and Molly Houge also golfed for Ballard. Thompson finished tied for 34th with a 107 and Houge tied for 45th with a 113.

Creston’s Rylie Driskell dominated the meet individually with a 74 to earn medalist honors. Carlisle’s Lillie Peterson shot an 88 as medalist runner-up, Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Emma Mellencamp and Monica Thomas joined Winerset’s Jaya West in carding a 92 and Creston’s Maria Groumoutis scored a 93 as the other golfers from the meet to make state.