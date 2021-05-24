Smith, Houge place in the 400 for Collins-Maxwell at state: C-M also earns points in 1A girls’ 4x100

DES MOINES – A.J. Smith and Alexis Houge didn’t know they had it in them.

The two Collins-Maxwell runners both placed in the Class 1A 400-meter dash finals at the state co-ed track meet Thursday at Drake Stadium.

Smith pulled off a shocker in the 1A boys’ 400.

Smith entered the meet ranked 17th among 1A qualifiers. He ended up winning the opening heat and placing fourth with a personal-best time of 50.48 seconds.

“Right before that I was like, this is my last race of the season and I’m a senior, I’ve got to give it all I have,” Smith said. “I was freaking out before the race I was so nervous. I really surprised myself.”

He shattered his old personal mark in the event by at least two seconds. Smith also came very close to winning the race.

Wapsie Valley’s Trevor Sauerbrie won in 50.10. Wapello’s Caden Thomas took second in 50.27 and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds ran a 50.47 to place third.

It was about as good as Smith could hope for in his final race as a Spartan.

“It feels amazing,” Smith said. “I can’t thank Coach (Cole) Billerbeck enough and coach (Cory) Crnkovich. It’s just amazing the way it ended.”

Houge won the second heat of the 1A girls’ 100. She ended up placing sixth in 1:01.36.

“I felt fast,” Houge said. “I just knew coming around that corner, my coach (Jerry Meinerts) had talked to us this week saying if you can kick with 150 (meters) left instead of 100 you’ll put yourself in a good position and that’s what I tried to do. It paid off.”

Houge watched the last heat intensely to see if she’d slip in the top eight. She did and then some, beating her eighth-place showing as a freshman.

“I was just hoping for an eighth place,” Houge said. “Finishing sixth is super exciting.”

Not bad for someone coming off a major ankle injury. She suffered the injury during basketball in February and just started running again about a month ago.

“I put in a lot of work,” Houge said. “My coach (Meinerts) was smart. He knew when to slide me into some 400s. He started easy and I progressively worked my way down. I definitely thank my coach the most.”

Houge also helped Collins-Maxwell take seventh in the girls’ 4x100 relay.

Jane’e Jones, Avery Fricke and Houge’s younger sister Erica won the first three legs. The Spartans took seventh during Friday’s prelims with a 51.94 showing then maintained their position with a time of 54 seconds flat in the finals on Saturday.

The Spartan girls’ time on Saturday was impacted by a downpour during the event.

“I was so scared of slipping,” Jones said. “(But) it was fun.”

They’ll still take a seventh-place finish to follow up their fifth-place showing in 2019.

“Not the ideal circumstances to be running in, but we’re just happy we’re here,” Houge said. “A seventh-place finish isn’t bad.”

Alexis Houge and Fricke also ran in the open 100 prelims on Thursday. Houge just missed the finals cut with a ninth-place time of 13.09 and Fricke placed 13th in 13.36.

Chloe Wierson joined Alexis Houge as a participant in the 400. She ran a 1:03.66 to place 16th.

Luke Huntrods participated in the 1A boys’ discus for Collins-Maxwell. Huntrods finished 17th with a throw of 136 feet even.