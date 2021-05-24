Johnson wins 3A girls’ 3,000 for Ballard girls at state track: Noe places in top five twice

Shewaye Johnson capped an amazing sophomore year at Ballard by winning the Class 3A girls’ 3,000-meter run, placing second in the 1,500 and helping the Bombers take fifth in the 4x800 at the state co-ed track meet held last Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Johnson broke 10 minutes and just missed out on a state record in the 3,000 Thursday and she lost a close battle with Carlisle’ Ainsley Erzen in the 1,5000 Saturday.

In the 3,000 Johnson wasted no time putting the rest of the competition to bed. She got out in front of the pack then really started to separate after the first 200 meters. Through the first four laps she was on pace to hit 9:30.

“I just like getting out fast,” Johnson said. “I don’t have the speed at the end, so I like to stay out front. I did that.”

Her last four laps weren’t quite as strong. Johnson still easily held off the rest of the field and broke 10 minutes, but she was just off the 3A state record time of 9:55.37 set by Davenport Assumptions Joy Ripslinger in 2017.

“Shewaye ran the race we talked about,” Ballard head coach Scott Barth said. “Similar to Drake she went out pretty hard and left no doubt. There was some wind on the homestretch, but she managed it well and put her name in the record books.”

Johnson admits she would have liked to set the record. This will be her only time running at the Iowa state co-ed meet.

Johnson will be moving with her family to Prosper, Texas in June.

“It’s kind of frustrating, but I tried my best,” Johnson said. “I put it all in the field. It’s ok.”

Johnson’s best time of the season was 9:44.88 when she won the Drake Relays.

On Saturday Johnson got out to another fantastic start in the 1,500. But by the end of the third lap Carlisle’s standout 800 and 400 runner Ainsley Erzen had caught up to her.

Erzen, also an elite cross country runner, appeared easily headed to victory after pulling head with 400 to go. Johnson admitted she wasn’t a sprinter and it didn’t look like she was going to be able to keep up.

But running her final race in a Ballard uniform, she hung right with Erzen until the end.

“It was really challenging running with Ainsley,” Johnson said. “She’s so good and has such amazing speed. I just tried my best to keep up with her.”

Erzen did win, crossing the finish line in 4:42.21. But Johnson was right with her, clocking in at 4:43.58 to take second.

“Shewaye took out to force a faster opening pace for Erzen,” Barth said. “Erzen ran well though and it was a battle down the stretch. Shewaye didn’t fold when Erzen took the lead, and actually edged back in front before Erzen used her speed.”

During Thursday’s 4x800 Johnson was joined by junior Kate Huisinga and seniors Caitlin Maher and Josie Fleischmann in running a 9:50.44 to finish in the top five.

Maher and Fleischmann are the senior leaders of the group. They were thankful to get the chance to run at state again after missing out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so nice to be back,” Maher said of returning to the state meet. “I don’t think I’ve ever had had a relay where I’ve felt so at home. Running with Josie for four years – I'm gonna miss her.”

One individual gold and silver medal apiece plus participating in a top-five relay performance was a great way for Johnson to bow out at Ballard.

“It’s pretty good,” Johnson said. “I just had to work hard for it and there we go.”

Johnson’s fellow sophomore running mate Paityn Noe also had a big meet.

After returning from a stress fracture just two weeks ago Noe managed to join Johnson as an individual state qualifier in both the 3,000 and 1,500. She placed fourth in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500

“She’s amazing,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how she does it. She’s good. She pushes me all the time.”

Noe, who placed second to Johnson in the 3A girls’ state cross country meet this year, said she was happy to be back out running with her teammate against elite competition one last time.

“I just wanted to go out hard,” Noe said. “I know I haven’t had as much training as I would have liked, but I just wanted to go out, compete and do my best. I’m pretty happy with how it went.”

Noe ran a 10:06.57 in the 3,000 and a 4:48.72 in the 1,500.

“It’s amazing what she’s done, all things considered,” Barth said. “She’s an amazing runner and will push for state titles next year with a full season of training.”

The Ballard girls also competed in the distance medley relay and freshman Jameson Witt represented the Bomber boys’ track team in the open 400 at state.

The girls’ distance medley team of Molly Ihle, Katie Tollefson, Maher and Fleischmann placed 15th in a season-best time of 4:23.85.

Track is the only sport the Maher twins participate in together. They were happy to go out with such a strong race.

“I get to pass off to her, so that’s really cool,” Natalie Maher said. “I love running with her.”

Witt held his own in his first state meet. He entered the meet ranked 14th among 3A boys’ qualifiers with a qualifying time of 52.21. On Thursday Witt ran a 51.60 to place 13th.