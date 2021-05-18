Upah and Watson qualify for state doubles tournament: Ballard duo places second at district meet

The Ballard boys’ tennis team will be sending a doubles team to state following the Class 1A district meet in Boone May 12.

The Bomber No. 1 doubles team of Alex Upah and Kyler Watson placed second to qualify for the state doubles tournament.

Upah and Watson entered the tournament as the second seed. They received a bye in the first round then swept North Polk’s Nathan Crabb and Carson Cupp in straight sets with a pair of 6-2 victories.

In the semifinals Upah and Watson downed Boone’s Cody Overland and Tate Sandvig in three sets. Upah and Watson won a 7-6 battle in the first set, dropped a 6-4 decision in the second then took the ultimate tiebreaker, 6-3 to win the match.

That put Upah and Watson in the finals, where they faced Boone’s Marcus McPartland and Joey Zehr. The Ballard team fell by scores of 6-1 and 7-5.

Jacob Ross and Jayden Cattell went 2-2 in doubles play for Ballard.

Ross swept South Hardin’s Nathan Stanish and Landon Rewoldt with a pair of 6-1 victories and Iowa Falls-Alden's Dawson Hadwiger and Nolan Frohwein by 6-2 and 7-6 scores. They then lost to McPartland and Zehr by 6-1 and 6-2 scores and Overland and Sandvig by 6-1 and 6-3 decisions to place fourth.

Victor Nop and Peyton Elliott both played in singles competition for Ballard.

Nop went 1-1 with 6-3 and 6-2 victories over South Hardin’s Brock Lu and a pair of 6-1 losses to top-seeded Ben Cravin of Boone. Elliott fell to second-seed Ethan Moon of North Polk in his only match, suffering a pair of 6-1 setbacks.

As a team Ballard scored 17 points to place second out of eight teams. Boone won with 30 points.

Ballard also defeated Saydel by an 8-1 score at Saydel High School in Des Moines May 10th. The win put the Bombers at 7-3 on the season.

In singles play Upah, Elliott and Caden Miller all scored an 8-0 victory in the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 matches respectively. Grant Anderson picked up an 8-1 win in the No. 5 match, Kyler Watson won the No. 2 match by an 8-2 margin and Garrison Anderson earned an 8-3 win in the No. 6 match.

Jacob Ross and Jayden Cattell pulled off an 8-0 victory in the No. 2 singles doubles match and Upah and Watson delivered an 8-1 victory in the No. 1 match.

The state doubles tournament takes place May 28-29 in Waterloo.