CIU girls get two victories: Boys split with Panorama and DMC

The CIU girls’ soccer team scored victories over Grand View Christian and Panorama and the boys’ team defeated Panorama and fell to Des Moines Christian this past week.

The CIU girls blanked Grand View Christian in Des Moines Monday, 4-0. Lillie Vansice scored two goals and Brooke Christie and Kenzi Wierson added one apiece.

Tori Bienfang and Reagan Franzen each added one assist and Elise Robertson made six saves at keeper in helping CIU improve to 8-5.

CIU pulled off a 5-1 victory over Panorama Friday at Collins.

Christie scored two goals and Vansice, Avery Fricke and Izabell Voelker each netted one against Panorama. Robertson came through with 10 saves at keeper in the victory.

The CIU boys handed Panorama a 5-4 defeat in overtime Friday at Collins. Curtis Horras had two goals and assists apiece and Dane Beattie two goals and one assist in the victory.

Bradley Thomas added one goal and Ephram Muntz dished out an assist. Tanner Scroggins delivered 17 saves at keeper.

The loss put CIU at 4-10.

The CIU boys were dealt a 5-1 loss by DMC May 13 at Collins. Horras scored the Spartan goal off an assist from Hunter Perez and Scroggins finished the night with 13 saves.