Ballard loses heartbreaker to A-D-M in girls’ soccer: Boys suffer three losses

The Ballard girls’ soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Adel-Desoto-Minburn May 11 and the Bomber boys’ team fell to Boone, A-D-M and Winterset during the week.

The Ballard and A-D-M girls were tied at 1-1 at the half. The Bombers gave up a late goal in the second half to end up on the short end of the stick.

The Bomber girls fell to 5-5 on the season with the loss. They had a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal, but also allowed eight corner kicks.

Meg Rietz scored Ballard’s goal. Sarah Hartman made four saves at keeper in a losing effort.

The Bomber boys fell to Boone by a 5-2 score May 13 in Huxley. McGuire Beirman and Obi Soash each had one goal and assist and Caleb Larsen made 17 saves at keeper for Ballard in the loss.

Ballard suffered a 7-0 loss to A-D-M May 11 at Adel. Larsen made 25 saves at keeper in the setback.

On May 10 the Ballard boys were dealt an 8-0 loss by Winterset. Larsen ended up with 17 saves at keeper.