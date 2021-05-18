Ballard boys place sixth at sectional golf meet

The Ballard boys’ golf team came sixth in the team standings at the Class 3A sectional meet held at the Ames Golf and Country Cub Friday in Ames.

The Bombers finished with a score of 356 over 18 holes. Gilbert dominated the meet with a 301, Dallas Center-Grimes took second with a 322 and Webster City was the final team to advance to districts with a score of 332.

Kade Miller and Brady Kruger both carded an 87 to lead the Bombers. Miller shot a 43 on the front and 44 on the back and Kruger scored a 47 on the front and shaved seven strokes off that score down the backstretch.

Ben Johnson and Spencer Salasek also scored for Ballard after they each shot a 91. Jonson had nine-hole rounds of 42 and 49 and Salasek 44 and 47.

Andrew Princehouse just missed the Bomber scoring cut with a 92 after turning in two nine-hole rounds of 46. Isaiah Peasley shot a 49 on the front and 47 on the back to card a 96.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder won medalist by five strokes with a two-under par score of 69. DC-G's Blake Perrin was runner-up with a 74.

Gilbert’s Joey Currans and Sawyer Hansen both carded a 77 to take third and fourth respectively. Nevada’s Caden Jones was fifth with a 77 and Boone’s Laydon Losh sixth with a 78 as the other golfers to qualify individually for districts.

The Ballard boys fell just short to Roland-Story in a dual meet at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley May 11. The Bombers shot a 164 over nine holes and Roland-Story finished with a 161.

Princehouse was the meet medalist with a 38. Miller and Kruger both shot a 41, Thomas Locker carded a 44 and Nolan Schonhorst, Peasley and Blake Fleischmann each scored a 46 for the Bombers against Roland-Story.

Final 3A sectional team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 301, 2. DC-G 322, 3. Webster City 332, 4. Nevada 342, 5. Boone 352, 6. Ballard 356, 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 367, 8. North Polk (370).

Ballard (356) — Kade Miller 43-44-87, Brady Kruger 47-40-87, Andrew Princehouse 46-46-92, Isaiah Peasley 49-47-96, Ben Johnson 42-49-91, Spencer Salasek 44-47-91.