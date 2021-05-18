Ballard girls edge DNH to advance to regional finals: Bombers also blank Clear Lake

The Ballard girls advanced to the Class 1A regional finals with a 5-0 sweep of Clear Lake and a 5-4 victory over Dike-New Hartford Saturday at Huxley.

Ballard won five singles matches against Clear Lake in the first round to end the meet early. Regen Halsne, Brynna Huen, MacKenna Heggen, Claire Uselding and Ashley Wuestenberg all won their singles matches and Sydney Briggs was cruising to victory in the No. 6 match when the meet was called.

Halsne swept Clear Lake’s Amiee Groeneweg, 6-0 and 6-2, in the No. 1 match and Huen pulled off a pair of 6-0 victories over Danni Mennenga in the No. 2 match. Heggen took the No. 3 match over and Uselding the No. 4 match over Emily Roberts by identical 6-2 and 6-1 scores and Wuestenberg swept Haley Jackson with a pair of 6-0 shutouts.

In the regional second-round meet Ballard took the first two doubles matches to hold off DNH

The No. 2 doubles match between Heggen and Uselding and DNH’s Mady Broten and Sophia Folkerts decided the meet. Heggen and Uselding came back from a 6-1 loss in the opening set to claim a 6-3 victory in the second and force a super-tiebreaker, where they won a 10-7 thriller to earn a 1-0 victory and sew up the meet.

Halsne and Huen swept DNH’s Madelyn Norton and Misty Harreld in the No. 1 doubles match by scores of 6-2 and 7-5.

Wuestenberg picked up the biggest win in singles play for Ballard against DNH. She defeated the Wolverines’ Jenna Jolsin in the No. 5 match by winning the first set, 6-1 and rebounding from a 7-5 loss in the second set to claim a 1-0 victory in the third courtesy of 10-5 decision in the super-tiebreaker.

Halsne swept DNH’s Madelyn Norton by 6-4 and 6-3 scores and Briggs took care of Folkerts with a pair of 6-2 victories for Ballard’s other wins in singles competition.

Ballard will play in the 1A regional final at Byrnes Park in Waterloo next Monday against either Columbus Catholic or Grinnell.

Ballard also won the Grinnell Invitational on Monday. The Bombers won 131 games to beat Grinnell (103), Albia (99) and Nevada (63).

Halsne and Huen placed first in No. 1 doubles competition for Ballard. Audra Jahn and Meghan Young won the No. 3 doubles competition and Gracie Ross and Kylie Calvert took fist in No. 4 doubles play. Wuestenberg and Briggs placed second in No. 2 doubles competition.

Heggen was second in the No. 1 singles division and Uselding finished runner-up in No. 2 singles.