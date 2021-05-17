Spartan track teams make state in seven events: Girls qualify in five, boys two

The Collins-Maxwell track teams combined to make state in seven events at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Madrid May 13.

The Spartan girls qualified in five events. They advanced in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays, had two runners go in both the open 400 and 100 and had one individual make it in the high jump.

As a team the Collins-Maxwell girls scored 89 points to place fourth behind Madrid (114), Fort Dodge St. Edmond (99) and Lynnville-Sully (90).

“Our girls competed awesome tonight!,” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ coach Jerry Meinerts said. “There were numerous season best times and distances and I couldn't be more happy for the outcome of the meet. Madrid is just a fun team to watch and they are going to go down to state next week and pick up a first-place team trophy. So, for us to hang with them a little bit was pretty fun.”

Jane’e Jones, Avery Fricke, Erica Houge and Alexis Houge teamed to run a time of 52.35 in the 4x100 to take second to Madrid’s 49.61. The Spartans’ time ranks fourth among 1A qualifiers and Madrid is easily in first, 1.55 seconds faster than the next-fastest qualifying team.

“We knew we weren't going to win the 4x100 with Madrid there,” Meinerts said, “but we took off almost a full second from our conference meet to run down in the low 52s.”

Collins-Maxwell automatically qualified in the 4x400 after winning the race in 4:18.21. The Spartan team of Fricke, Chloe Wierson and the Houge sisters just edged out the St. Edmond’s 4:18.44 for first and its time ranks seventh among 1A qualifiers.

“What a win by our 4x400 team!!,” Meinerts said. “We hadn't run these four girls together in the 4x400 all season, but I knew that they had a chance to qualify based on their splits. So they then go out and run a 4:18.21! That was a pretty awesome race to watch! We are super pumped to get them down to Drake and really cut them loose and run this relay fresh and see if we can come home with some state medals.”

Alexis Houge and Chloe Wierson went 1-2 in the open 400 at the qualifying meet with respective times of 1:02.49 and 1:03.93. Houge’s time ranks ninth among qualifiers, one spot outside of placing, and Wierson is ranked 19th.

“Alexis Houge ran a great 400 - I'm so happy that she qualified!,” Meinerts said. “She has only been training for about five weeks after suffering a pretty severe ankle injury during basketball season. We weren't sure if we could get her in shape by the state qualifier, but she is such a fierce competitor that there was no one going to stop her tonight. Chloe Wierson ran incredible tonight and just had a tremendous kick at the end to move into that second place.”

Fricke and Alexis Houge both qualified based on time in the 100. Fricke placed third at the qualifying meet in 13.47 and Houge fourth in 13.50 and they rank 20th and 22nd among qualifiers respectively.

Erica Houge made it automatically in the girls’ high jump after winning the event at Madrid with a jump of 4-8. She ranks 24th heading into state.

The Collins-Maxwell boys had two individuals advance to state. They finished fifth with 51 points and Madrid dominated the field with 195 points.

A.J. Smith won the boys’ open 400 at Madrid in 52.40. He ranks 17th among 1A qualifiers.

“I am very happy for A.J.,” Collins-Maxwell head boys’ coach Cole Billerbeck said. “He is a kid who has worked hard all four years to get where he is at and has definitely earned this opportunity. He has been a great leader for us all season and obviously a big part of our success this year. I'm glad he gets an opportunity to run on the blue oval to end his great career.”

Luke Huntrods made it in the discus after placing second at Madrid with a throw of 137-2. Madrid’s Mason Lobeck won with a throw of 143-5.

“Luke has the work ethic and the drive to be as good as he wants to be,” Huntrods said. “Having throwers was another key part to our success this year. To make it to state in field events as a sophomore is quite the accomplishment. He earned his chance to throw in Des Moines and am looking forward to what he does in the future.”

The 2021 state co-ed track and field meet takes place this Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The 1A competition on Thursday and Friday starts with field events at 3 p.m. and all classes begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.