Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.

The 3,000 is the safest bet to see the two Bombers outclass the rest of the field.

Johnson has been the best 3,000 runner in the state all season. She won the Drake Relays, took first at the 3A qualifying meet in Carlisle May 13 with a time of 10:01.32 and owns the fastest time in the entire state at nine minutes, 44.88 seconds.

Noe missed most of the season with a stress fracture. She ran her first-ever varsity race during the Raccoon River Conference meet two weeks ago and participated in the 3,000 for the second time at the qualifying meet.

Despite her lack of meet time Noe has run as if she had been competing all season. She came in second to Johnson in the 3,000 at the qualifying meet in 10:09.86.

Johnson and Noe beat Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Geneva Timmerman, a top cross country runner in her own right, by nearly one minute at the Carlisle qualifying meet. Noe is over 23 seconds faster than the third-best 3A 3,000 qualifying time of 10:32.95 run by Kiki Connell of Charles City.

“Shewaye and Paityn are sitting really well in this race,” Ballard head coach Scott Barth said. “Shewaye will be a strong favorite and Paityn, despite running it for only the second time ever, is a solid second.”

The 1,500, on the other hand, has the potential to be an epic barn-burner.

Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen won the event at the Carlisle qualifying meet with the fastest 1,500 qualifying time in 3A at 4:52.08. Johnson came in second with the fourth-best qualifying time at 4:56.06 and Noe was fourth with the sixth-best overall time of 4:58.01.

Connell (4:54.63) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins (4:55.55) are the two runners between Erzen and Johnson among 3A qualifiers. Dallas Center-Grimes' Megan Sterbenz took third at the Carlisle qualifier and ranks fifth overall with a time of 4:56.47.

“The 1,500 should be one of the premier races at state regardless of class,” Barth said. “The depth in the 3A 1,500 is outstanding. Shewaye has the state’s best (3A) time and Paityn ran a smart race in our stacked regional so she’s in contention for a top-three spot.”

Johnson also anchors Ballard’s 4x800 team that ranks fifth among 3A qualifiers in the event after running a 9:54.11 at the qualifying meet. Caitlin Maher, Kate Huisinga and Josie Fleischmann ran the first three legs for the Bombers.

Dubuque Wahlert has the fastest qualifying time at 9:38.33. Ballard placed third at the qualifying meet behind DC-G's 9:42.84 and Winterset’s 9:50.33.

Solon (9:43.58) is the other team in the mix for the 4x800 title.

“We ran a decent race at the regional, but we seemed to be missing another gear that we had at Drake,” Barth said. “We did have two athletes coming back from an illness and other recovering from a minor injury. The added week will do us well to get back to 100 % healthy and find that gear again.”

The Bombers ran a 9:41.68 at Drake.

The Ballard distance medley team also qualified. The Bombers placed fourth in 4:26.36.

Ballard is ranked 21st among 3A qualifying teams in the event. But Barth feels the quartet of Maher, her twin sister Natalie, Molly Ihle and Katie Tollefson has an outside shot at placing.

“I like the draw we got in this race,” Barth said. “The draw we have could well push us to a season-best time and a possibility of placing.”

The Ballard boys qualified for state in one event. Freshman Jameson Witt made it automatically in the open 400 after running a 52.21 to take second to the 50.46 effort by Boone’s Tegan Bock.

“The team's highlight was having Jameson Witt qualify for the state meet in the 400,” Ballard head boys’ track coach Darren Herrold said. “Jameson gutted out a strong performance to earn his second-place finish, and Jameson could not have achieved this honor without the support of his teammates.”

Witt is ranked 14th among 3A qualifiers in the event.

The 2021 state co-ed track and field meet takes place this Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The 3A competition on Thursday and Friday starts with field events at 9 a.m. and all classes begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.