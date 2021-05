Ballard sophomore Paityn Noe is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Noe came back from a stress fracture to run in her first-ever high school meet when Ballard competed at the Raccoon River Conference co-ed track meet in Bondurant May 6. Noe helped Ballard win the 4x800-meter relay and she placed second to teammate Shewaye Johnson in the 1,500.