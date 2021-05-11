Ballard girls place fifth at RRC meet: Freshman Thompson steps up as top Bomber golfer

HUXLEY – The Ballard girls’ golf team received a breakout performance from freshman Alliyah Thompson in placing fifth out of nine schools at the Raccoon River Conference meet Monday. with a score of 412.

Thompson had her best meet of the season as the lone Bomber golfer to crack 100. She shot a 99 with rounds of 46 and 53.

“It felt really good,” Thompson said. “It’s really fun to play when you’re slowly getting better. It was really fun to play today. The weather was perfect and it was just a really fun time.”

Thompson shot par on two holes. She credited a good night with her short game for being able to break 100.

“Short game will get you in a round of golf,” Thompson said. “It’s make or break. If you have a really good short game you’re going to have a good round.”

Maya Baker had the next-best score for Ballard with a 101. Baker shot rounds of 49 and 52.

Cassidy Thompson and Emma Kielsmeier were the other two Bomber golfers to score after each carding a 106. Thompson shot a 54 out and 52 in and Kielsmeier tallied rounds of 56 and 50.

Molly Houge just missed the scoring cut for Ballard with a 108. Kaylee Van Pelt carded a 118 to wrap up the varsity scoring for the Bombers.

Ballard ended up shooting 412 as a team to beat North Polk by 11 strokes for fifth. Gilbert cruised to the girls’ RRC team title with a score of 333, Carroll placed second with a 369, Winterset shot a 385 and Adel-Desoto-Minburn finished with a 392.

Gilbert’s Eden Lohrbach was the meet medalist with a 75. The Tigers’ Macy Underwood was medalist runner-up with a 76.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 333, 2. Carroll 369, 3. Winterset 385, 4. A-D-M 392, 5. Ballard 412, 6. North Polk 423, 7. Carlisle 448, 8. Perry 456, 9. Bondurant-Farrar 481.

Ballard (412) — Cassidy Thompson 54-52-106, Maya Baker 49-52-101, Emma Kielsmeier 56-50-106, Kaylee Van Pelt 64-54-118, Alliyah Thompson 46-53-99, Molly Houge 55-53-108.

STORY CITY – Ballard fell short to a strong Roland-Story team in a dual meet at the River Bend Golf Course May 3.

The Bombers shot a 222 over nine holes. Roland-Story won with a 182.

Maya Baker and Alliyah Thompson both shot a 54 as the top golfers for Ballard. Cassidy Thompson and Kaylee Van Pelt each finished with a 57 as the other scored Bomber golfers.

Molly Houge shot a 62 and Emma Kielsmeier a 65 to round out the varsity competition for Ballard.

Roland-Story's Kate Rahfeldt was the meet medalist with a 38. The Norse’s Makenna Carlson shot a 44 as the medalist runner-up.

Final score (nine holes): Roland-Story 182, Ballard 222

Ballard (222) — Cassidy Thompson 57, Maya Baker 54, Emma Kielsmeier 65, Kaylee Van Pelt 57, Alliyah Thompson 54, Molly Houge 62.