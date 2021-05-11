Ballard boys get two wins and girls top South Hardin in tennis
The Ballard girls’ tennis team defeated South Hardin and lost close ones to Boone and Creston and the Bomber boys took down Saydel and lost Indianola and Aplington-Parkersburg last week.
The Bomber girls defeated South Hardin by a 6-3 score at Eldora Monday.
In singles play MacKenna Heggen won the No. 3 match over South Hardin’s Peyton Benson by a 10-5 margin. Claire Uselding rolled past Mary Brady by a 10-1 score in the No. 4 match, Ashley Wuestenberg hammered Madisun Salazar by a 10-2 decision in the No. 5 match and Sydney Briggs also scored a 10-2 victory over Elizabeth Stanish in the No. 6 match.
Heggen and Uselding defeated Benton and Salazar by a 10-8 decision in the No. 2 doubles match. Wuestenberg and Briggs downed Brady and Stanish by a 10-2 score in the No. 3 match.
The victory put Ballard at 5-5 on the season.
The Bomber girls suffered 6-5 home losses to both Boone May 6 and Creston May 4.
Brynna Huen, Heggen, Uselding and Wuestenberg all won in singles play against Boone. Huen won the No. 2 match over Morgan Kathman with 6-3 and 6-4 victories and Heggen took the No. 3 match over Sophie Dierking with a 6-4, 7-6 sweep that included a 10-7 win in the tiebreaker.
Uselding and Wuestenberg won marathons in the Nos. 4 and 5 matches respectively.
Uselding came back from a 6-4 loss to Boone’s Bria Schwind to win set two by a 7-6 score thanks to a 10-3 tiebreaker then take the super tiebreaker in a 12-10 battle. Wuestenberg rebounded from a 6-3 loss to Fro Mtimukeye in the opening set with a 7-5 win to set up the super tiebreaker, where she prevailed by a 10-7 decision.
In doubles play the only victorious Bomber team was the No. 4 duo of Audra Jahn and Gracie Ross. Jahn and Ross swept Boone’s Ella Patterson and Gracie Gustafson with a pair of 6-2 victories.
Ballard got victories from Huen, Uselding and Briggs in singles play against Creston.
Huen won the No. 2 match over Morgan Driskell by super tiebreaker. She came back from a 6-4 loss to take the second set, 7-6, thanks to a 10-2 tiebreaker, then win the super tiebreaker by a 10-4 decision.
Uselding also won another super tiebreaker in the No. 4 match over Sam Dunphy. Uselding won the first set by a 6-3 score, suffered a 6-3 loss in the second then took the super tiebreaker by a 10-5 decision.
Briggs pulled off a 6-4 and 6-1 sweep of Creston’s Jess Eblen in the No. 6 match.
In doubles play Meghan Young and Ross swept Eblen and Josie Mahan by 6-2 and 6-4 scores in the No. 4 match. Kiley Calvert and Jocelyn Hobbs won the No. 5 match over Creston’s Abbie Wheeler and Haylee Meyer with a pair of 6-1 victories.
The Ballard boys went to 7-3 on the season with an 8-1 victory over Saydel Monday.
Alex Upah, Peyton Elliott and Caden Miller each won by an 8-0 score in singles play for the Bomber boys against Saydel. Upah defeated Dylan Walker, Elliott downed Kaleb Jaschke and Miller trounced Aaron Stewart.
Grant Anderson won an 8-1 decision over Saydel’s Ben Kayser in the No. 5 match. Victor Nop pulled off an 8-2 victory over Cole Jaschke in the No. 2 match and Garrison Anderson scored an 8-3 victory over Chris Malone in the No. 6 match.
Doubles play saw Jacob Ross and Jayden Cattell blank Kaleb Jaschke and Stewart, 8-0, in the No. 2 match. Upah and Kyler Watson won the No. 1 match over Walker and Cole Jaschke, 8-1.
The Bomber boys suffered a 7-2 loss to Aplington-Parkersburg May 7 at home. Ross swept the Falcons’ Zach Klahsen in the No. 4 singles match, 7-5 and 6-3, and he teamed with Cattell to win the No. 2 doubles match in a tight battle with Christian Hangsted and Tate Neymeyer.
Ross and Cattell lost the first set by a 6-1 score, but they came back with a 6-3 victory then won the super tiebreaker in a 13-11 thriller.
Ballard handed Indianola a 7-4 loss May 4 at Indianola.
Upah scored a 7-6, 6-1 sweep over Lane McGraw in the No. 1 singles match and Watson swept the Indians’ Jackson Becker, 6-3 and 6-1. Elliott won a tough battle over Casey Daughenbaugh in the No. 5 match by pulling off a 7-5 win in the first set then rebounding from a 6-4 loss in the second to win a thrilling 12-10 super tiebreaker.
Cattell also won a tough fight in the No. 6 singles match. He came back from a 6-4 loss to win a 7-6 decision in the second set thanks to a 10-4 tiebreaker then prevailed in the super tiebreaker, 10-6.
Upah and Watson swept McGraw and Becker, 6-3 and 6-1, in the No. 1 doubles match. Elliott and Cattell claimed 6-2 and 7-6 victories over Daughenbaugh and Drake Downard in the No. 3 match and Grant Anderson and Miller won the No. 5 match over Nathan Barth and Evan Baker with a pair of 6-2 victories.