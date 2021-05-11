Ballard sweeps CIU in soccer: Girls win 4-3, boys claim 3-1 victory

Ballard swept Central Iowa United in soccer May 6, with the Bomber girls scoring a 4-3 victory at Maxwell and the boys’ pulling off a 3-1 win at Huxley.

Maria Stewart scored two goals, Claire Landmesser netted one and Brooke Loewe converted a penalty kick for the Bombers. CIU received one goal apiece from Maggie Pritchard, Brooke Christie and Tori Bienfang.

The Ballard girls improved to 5-4 with the win and CIU fell to 5-5.

The Bomber girls put up a good fight against No. 4 (Class 2A) North Polk two days earlier before falling at home, 2-0. The CIU girls pushed their record to 6-5 Monday with a 4-0 victory over Pella Christian on senior night.

Christie, Morgan Day, Kenzi Wierson and Lilie Vansice each scored one goal against Pella Christian. Grace Tollefson added an assist and Elise Robertson made seven saves.

The Ballard boys received two goals from Corey Fleener, one goal and two assists from Obi Soash and one assist from Kain Thompson in the win over CIU. Caleb Larsen also made 11 saves at keeper.

The victory put Ballard at 3-8. CIU fell to 2-8.

The Bombers also defeated North Polk, 2-1, in a shootout May 4 in Alleman.

Fleener scored the winning penalty kick during the shootout. He also scored the goal in regulation off an assist from Soash.

CIU suffered a 2-1 loss to Pella Christian May 3. Andrew Tollefson scored the CIU goal off an assist from Ben Richardson.