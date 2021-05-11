Bomber boys finish fourth at Gilbert, eighth at RRC meet

WINTERSET — Ballard came in eighth in the team standings at the Raccoon River Conference boys’ golf meet Monday at the Lakeview Golf Club.

The Bombers shot a 361. Gilbert blew away the rest of the field with a score of 295 to claim the conference title, Adel-Desoto-Minburn and Carroll both scored a 324, with A-D-M winning a card-back to take second.

Isaiah Peasley stepped up to lead Ballard with an 86 after scoring two rounds of 43. Kade Miller shot an 88 with a 47 out and 41 in and Brady Kruger carded a 91 with nine-hole scores of 47 and 44.

Thomas Locker shot a 53 out and a 43 in to score a 96 as the final golfer to score for Ballard. Andrew Princehouse and Jacob Ihle both shot a 99 for the Bombers.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder was the meet medalist with a 71. The Tigers’ Sawyer Hansen carded a 72 as medalist runner-up.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 295, 2. A-D-M 324, 3. Carroll 324, 4. Bondurant-Farrar 342, 5. Winterset 344, 6. Boone 350, 7. North Polk 352, 8. Ballard 361, 9. Carlisle 403, 10. Perry 451.

Ballard (361) — Brady Kruger 47-44-91, Andrew Princehouse 47-52-99, Kade Miller 47-41-88, Thomas Locker 53-43-96, Isaiah Peasley 43-43-86, Jacob Ihle 47-52-99.

AMES — Ballard had a good showing at the Gilbert Invitational Saturday by placing fourth out of seven teams at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

The Bombers shot a 364 as a team, winning a card-back over Boone for fourth place after the Toreadors also scored a 364. Gilbert breezed to the team title with a 306, Dallas Center-Grimes took second with a 330 and Nevada finished just ahead of the Bombers with a 358.

Ballard was led by Brady Kruger’s solid round of 85. Kruger shot a 46 on the front and a 39 on the back.

Andrew Princehouse took second on the team with a 92. He shot a 50 on the front and shaved eight strokes off the score on the back nine.

Spencer Salasek shot a 93 and Jacob Ihle added a 94 as the other Bomber golfers to deliver counted scores. Salasek shot nine-hole scores of 48 and 45 and Ihle had rounds of 46 and 48.

Thomas Locker finished with a 96, Ben Johnson a 97, Isaiah Peasley a 98 and Nolan Schonhorst a 99 to complete the Bomber varsity competition.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder easily won medalist with an impressive one-under score of 70. The Tigers’ Joey Currans was runner-up with a 77 and Nevada’s Caden Jones also shot a 77.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 306, 2. DC-G 330, 3. Nevada 358, 4. Ballard 364, 5. Boone 364, 6. Bondurant-Farrar 365, 7. Woodward-Granger 387.

Ballard (364) — Brady Kruger 46-39-85, Andrew Princehouse 50-42-92, Ben Johnson 47-50-97, Thomas Locker 47-49-96, Jacob Ihle 46-48-94, Isaiah Peasley 47-51-98, Spencer Salasek 48-45-93, Nolan Schonhorst 50-49-99.