Spartan girls claim ISC meet title: C-M boys place second

TAMA — The Collins-Maxwell girls edged rival Baxter to repeat as conference champions and the Spartan boys placed second at the Iowa Star Conference co-ed track meet May 6 at Meskwaki High School.

The Spartan girls scored 103 points to hold off Baxter (99) by four points for the conference title. Collins-Maxwell also won the last conference meet in 2019.

“Wow, what a meet!” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ coach Jerry Meinerts said. “This meet had so many ups and downs, we are so happy to end with a conference championship. This was really one of those meets that every single point mattered.”

The Collins-Maxwell girls prevailed despite only winning two events.

Alexis Houge won the girls’ 100-meter dash and she also anchored the Spartans to a victory in the 4x100 relay.

Houge ran the 100 in 13.31 seconds to beat Don Bosco’s Abby Steimel’s 13.60 for the gold. In the 4x100 Houge was joined by Jane’e Jones, Avery Fricke and Chloe Wierson in running a 53.31 to edge Don Bosco’s 53.45 for first.

Houge also took second in the open 400 and her younger sister Erica won a silver medal in the high jump.

Houge crossed the finish line of the 400 in 1:04.99 to trail only Don Bosco’s Kendahl Freet, who finished in 1:03.76. Wierson placed third in the event with a time of 1:05.73.

Erica Houge jumped four feet, four inches in the high jump. North Tama’s Abby DeBoef won with a jump of 4-6.

Wierson won another bronze in the 400 hurdles with a 1:16.49 showing Fricke placed third in the 200 with a time of 28.48. Jones, Wierson and Erica Houge were joined by Marissa Boege in running a third-place time of 2:02.54 in the sprint medley and Fricke, Boege, Gracie Leslie and Ashlyn Davis won a bronze in the shuttle hurdle after running a 1:17.30.

The Houge sisters ran with Boege and Emma Pasquariello in the 4x400. The Spartan team finished third in 4:33.87.

Fricke also came in fourth in the 100 hurdles at 18.06, Jones took fifth in the open 100 at 13.91 and Lelsie placed fifth in the 400 hurdles at 1:19.85. The Collins-Maxwell girls also placed sixth in four events, seventh in three and eighth in three.

Meinerts singled out distance runner Meyaurah Pratt for stepping up to place seventh in the 3,000 and eighth in the 1,500.

“If Meyaurah Pratt doesn't run almost three miles and fight for her seventh place in the 3,000 and eighth place in the 1,500, then we don't win,” Meinerts said.

The Collins-Maxwell boys scored 88 points to beat Dunkerton by seven points for second out of 13 teams. Tripoli rolled to the boys’ ISC championship with 130 points.

A.J. Smith won the boys’ 400 and anchored Collins-Maxwell to a victory in the sprint medley relay.

Smith completed the 400 in 52.25 to hold off the 52.85 by Dunkerton’s Kaden Behrens for first. In the sprint medley Smith was joined by Parker Lawrence, Clayton Leslie and Brody Sampson in running a 1:40.72 to easily beat Tripoli’s runner-up time of 1:43.37.

Smith took second in the 200 with a time of 23.51. Behrens won in 23.34.

Rylee Scott earned a gold medal in the shot put for Collins-Maxwell. Scott’s best put was 45-3.25, which was just enough to edge the 45-2 throw by Tripoli’s Ethan Schellhorn for the gold.

Luke Huntrods won silver in the discus with a throw of 120-3. Schellhorn won with a distance of 124-4.

The Collins-Maxwell distance medley team of Jace Huntrods, Dane Beattie, Kayden McKinney and Ethan Haus finished second in 4:10.31. Clarksville won in 3:58.76.