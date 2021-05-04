CIU girls split four games, boys fall at No. 4 Nevada

The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team split four games last week and the boyscame up short against a powerful Nevada team.

The CIU girls defeated Iowa Falls-Alden by a 5-2 score Monday at Maxwell and Boone by a 5-0 decision at the Boone Invitational Saturday. The CIU girls also suffered a 2-1 loss to Kuemper Catholic at the Boone Invite.

CIU received two goals apiece from Brooke Christie and Lillie Vansice and one from Izabell Voelker in the win over IFA. Christie also handed out one assist, Reagan Franzen dished out two and Kenzi Wierson and Cassy Berg one apiece.

Elise Robertson had three saves at keeper against IFA.

In the win over Boone Robertson, Fricke, Sophie Comegys, Grace Tollefson and Isabelle Hill each scored one goal. Rylee Merryman handed out one assist and Robertson made one save.

Fricke scored CIU’s only goal against Kuemper Catholic off an assist from Christie. Robertson made five saves at keeper.

The CIU girls also suffered a 4-2 loss at Hudson April 27. Christie and Tori Bienfang each scored one goal and Robertson racked up an impressive 15 saves.

The CIU boys suffered a 10-0 loss at the hands of a Nevada team ranked fourth in Class 2A April 29 at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada. Spartan keeper Tanner Scroggins compiled six saves in the loss.

Dane Beattie and Curis Horras each fired off one shot against the Cubs. Jose Buenrrostro and Edgar Cabrera each scored three goals for Nevada.