Spartan boys finish second at Clary Invite: C-M girls take fifth at two meets

The Collins-Maxwell boys’ track team took second at the Clary Invitational in Eldora Friday and fourth at the Bengal Relays in Gilbert April 26 and the Spartan girls turned in fifth-place finishes the West Marshall Invitational and the George Abell Relays April 29 and 27.

The Collins-Maxwell boys scored 145 points at the Clary Invite. South Hardin won the four-team competition with 184 points.

The Spartans won five events at the meet and picked up three silver medals.

Dane Beattie, Parker Lawrence, Brody Sampson and A.J. Smith won the 4x200-meter relay in one minute, 36.92 seconds, beating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' 1:37.15 for first. Lawrence, Sampson and Smith joined up with Jace Huntrods to run a 1:42.37 in the sprint medley to beat CCD’s 1:46.74 for the gold.

Beattie, Huntrods, Kayden McKinney and Ethan Haus finished the distance medley in 4:03.67 to take second to South Hardin’s 3:59.93. Hunter Lee, Will Booth, Isaiah Hill and Jacob Pierick ran a 9:54.70 in the 4x800 to finish second to South Hardin’s 9:26.92.

Rylee Scott threw 45 feet, 1.5 inches in the shot put to beat the 41-foot toss by AGWSR’s Aiden Heitland for the gold. Luke Huntrods threw 126 feet even in the discus to top the 123-foot toss by CCD’s Mason Allen.

Smith won the 200 in 23.60. South Hardin’s Nathan Coffman was second in 24.16.

McKinney ran a 1:04.31 in the 400 hurdles to place second. South Hardin’s Kael Carr won in 1:03.11.

At the Bengal Relays the Collins-Maxwell boys scored 86 points. Madrid blew away the Class B field with 196 points, South Hamilton was second with 102 and South Hardin third with 88.

Smith won both the 200 and 400 and the Spartan boys took first in the sprint medley.

Smith completed the 200 in 24.05 to just edge out the 24.06 by South Hamilton’s Brock Galetich for first. In the 400 Smith clocked in at 52.38 to hold of South Hamilton’s Freddie Lewis, who finished in 52.69.

Lawrence, Beattie, Sampson and Smith won the sprint medley in 1:42.30. The Spartans did just enough to beat Madrid’s runner-up time of 1:42.67.

The Collins-Maxwell girls finished with 66 at West Marshall. Vinton-Shellsburg won with 129 points, South Hamilton was second with 117, Lynnville-Sully came in third with 83 and West Marshall fourth out of 12 teams with 80.

Meyaurah Pratt placed second in the 3,000 with a time of 13:06.08 and Gracie Leslie finished runner-up in the 400 hurdles with a 1:19.29 showing. Lynnville-Sully's Greenlee Smock won the 3,000 in 11:49.83 and South Hamilton’s Kenzie Henderson took first in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:18.89.

Alexis Houge was third in the 100 with a 13.10 showing and Chloe Wierson crossed the finish line of the open 400 in 1:05.81 to earn a bronze in the event.

At the George Abell Relays the Spartan girls placed second in both the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays.

Avery Fricke, Houge, Wierson and Jane’e Jones completed the 4x100 in 53.68 and Fricke, Ashlyn Davis, Leslie and Hannah Kimberly finished the shuttle hurdle in 1:20.80. South Hamilton won the 4x100 in 51.90 and CCD won gold in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:15 flat.

Houge took third in the 100 with a 13.01 showing, Pratt was second in the 1,500 with a time of 5:47.40 and Karley Ruiz-Genovese won bronze in the 800 after crossing the finish line in 2:48.40.

Fricke, Erica Houge, Marissa Boege and Wierson took third in the 4x200 with a time of 1:57.64. Erica Houge, Wierson, Pratt and Ruiz-Genovese finished third in the 4x800 with n 11:24.30 showing.