Ballard gets two wins in girls’ soccer: Boys drop close one to Perry

The Ballard girls’ soccer team defeated Perry and Panorama and the Bomber boys’ team dropped two games last week.

The Bomber girls handed Panorama a 4-3 loss at Huxley April 27. Brooke Loewe had two goals and one assist and Maria Stewart and Meg Rietz one goal apiece to help Ballard improve to 4-3.

Sarah Hartman made eight saves at keeper for the Ballard girls against Panorama.

The Ballard girls cruised to a 4-0 victory over Perry April 26 at Perry. Ballard scored all four of its goals in the first half.

Claire Landmesser put up two goals and Lily Beal and Michaela Morgan one apiece for Ballard against Perry. Rietz dished out two assists against the Bluejays and Hartman made two saves.

The Ballard boys fell at Grinnell by an 8-0 score April 29. The Bomber boys hung tough for a half, but they gave up seven goals over the final 40 minutes in falling to 1-8.

Ben Ward, Landon Fortner, Corey Fleener, Kian Thompson and Harbor Wilcox each had two shots on goal in the loss. Caleb Larsen made 17 saves at keeper.

The Bomber boys were dealt a 2-0 loss at Perry April 26. Fleener tallied three shots and Ward and Seth Pencook one apiece.

Larsen had 17 saves against Perry.