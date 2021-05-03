Ballard girls top Saydel, Webster City: Bomber boys earn 8-1 win over IFA

The Ballard boys’ tennis team rolled past Iowa Falls-Alden in Iowa Falls April 26 and fell to Boone at home Monday and the Bomber girls whipped Saydel April 27 and Webster City Friday.

The boys defeated IFA by an 8-1 score.

Grant Anderson and Caden Miller scored 10-0 victories over the Cadets’ Riley Corbin and Will Tjarks in the Nos. 5 and 6 singles matches respectively. Peyton Elliott picked up a 10-4 win over IFA’s Cody Hickethier in the No. 3 match, Kyler Watson took the No. 2 match over Nolan Frohwein by a 10-5 score and Alex Upah won by a 10-6 margin over the Cadets’ Dawson Hadwiger in the No. 1 match.

In doubles play Colby Calvert and Garrison Anderson won the No. 3 match over Corbin and Tjarks by a 10-1 score and Upah and Watson claimed a 10-4 win over Hadwiger and Frohwein in the No. 1 match. Jacob Ross and Jayden Cattell gave the Bombers a 10-5 victory over Hickethier and Jackson Neely in the No. 2 match.

The Ballard boys suffered an 11-0 loss to Boone to fall to 5-2 on the season.

Cattell was the only Bomber to win a set against the Torreadors, defeating Boone’s Wylan Haberer by a 7-5 score in the second set of the No. 6 singles match after losing by a 6-1 margin in the first set. Haberer won the ultimate tiebreaker by a 10-4 score.

The Ballard girls blanked Saydel by an 11-0 margin.

Regen Halsne (No. 1 singles player), Brynna Huen (No. 2) and Claire Uselding (No. 4) all scored 8-1 victories in singles play against Saydel. Halsne defeated Grace Peck, Huen downed Vanessa Garton and Uselding toppled Maddy Miller.

Ashley Wuestenberg won by an 8-2 score over Saydel’s Alyssa Neddermeyer in the No. 5 match and Sydney Briggs claimed an 8-3 win over Josie Rank in the No. 6 match. MacKenna Heggen won the No. 3 match over Saydel’s Taylor Kouski by an 8-4 score.

In doubles play Heggen and Uselding blanked Garton and Miller in the No. 2 match, 8-0, and Wuestenberg and Briggs scored an 8-0 shutout over Neddermeyer and Rank in the No. 3 match. Meghan Young and Gracie Ross earned an 8-2 victory over Saydel’s McKayla Wood and Jaden Tennet in the No. 4 match.

Halsne and Huen claimed an 8-3 win over Peck and Kouski in the No. 1 doubles match. Kiley Calvert and Jocelyn Hobbs also earned an 8-3 win in the No. 6 match over Madison Rogers and Jenna Boozell.

The Ballard girls picked up an 8-3 victory over Webster City for their fourth-straight win to improve to 4-3.

Young delivered a 10-0 victory over Webster City’s Jordyn Sullivan in the No. 6 singles match and Huen earned a 10-3 win over Kayley Wibholm in the No. 1 match. Uselding picked up a 10-3 victory over Joslin Gourley in the No. 3 match, Wuestenberg also won the No. 4 match over Makaylee Draeger by a 10-3 score and Briggs claimed a 10-6 over McKinzey Koestner in the No. 5 match.

Wuestenberg and Briggs added a 10-5 victory over Koestner and Sullivan in the No. 3 doubles match. Audra Jahn and Ross picked up a 10-2 win over Webster City’s Anna Atchison and Emma Stroner in the No. 4 match and Calvert and Hobbs scored a 10-0 shutout over Gracie Anderson and Carla Garcia in the No. 6 match.