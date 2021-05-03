Ballard girls win one event and place second twice at Saydel Invite: Bomber boys finish sixth at R-S

The Ballard girls’ track team took sixth out of 11 schools at the Saydel Invitational in Des Moines April 26 and the Bomber boys placed sixth out of eight at the Norsemen Relays in Story City April 28.

The Ballard girls scored 57 points to fall just three points shy of Mason City’s fifth-place score. Indianola rolled to the team title with 124 points and North Polk was second with 96.

The Bomber girls won the 4x200-meter relay. They took second in the 4x800 and distance medley.

Molly Ihle, Katie Tollefson, Natalie Maher and Carley Wilson ran a winning time of one minute, 53.27 seconds in the 4x200. It was a new PR for the Bombers, who edged Mason City’s 1:53.90 for first.

Kate Huisinga, Mya Ehresman, Ava Vance and Josie Fleischmann ran the 4 X 800 in 10:43.07. Mason City won in 10:36.78.

Ihle, Tollefson, Kate Miller and Caitlin Maher finished the medley in 4:34.94. North Polk won in 4:21.89.

Fleischmann picked up an individual silver medal in the open 800 with a time of 2:33.25. Indianola’s Emily Naughton won in 2:27.40.

Vance won a bronze medal in the 1,500 with a time of 5:29.27. North Polk’s Liza Schaffer placed first in 5:01.08 and Indianola’s Gracie Foster was second in 5:18.65.

Ballard’s 4x400 team of Huisinga, Miller, Caitlin Maher and Natalie Maher set a PR with a fourth-place time of 4:22.96. Ballard’s shuttle hurdle team of Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender, Reagan Bartlett and Allison Baker and sprint medley team of Kluender, Ihle, Tollefson and Noel Boettger both placed fifth with PR times of 1:16.52 and 2:00.14 respectively.

Baker also set a PR in the 100 hurdles with a fifth-place time of 17:56.

The Bomber boys scored 60 points at the Norsemen Relays. Roland-Story dominated the field with 156.5 points and South Hamilton was a distant second with a score of 102.

The Ballard boys placed second in the sprint medley and third in both the distance medley and 4x200.

Blake Stover, Braiden Marlatt, Cael Estrem and Jamison Witt ran the sprint medley in 1:42.69. Roland-Story won in 1:38.25.

Estrem, Eli Rouse, Witt and Chance Lande finished the distance medley in 4:01.03. South Tama won in 3:51.74 and Aplington-Parkersburg was second in 3:54.90.

Estrem, Rouse and Stover were joined by Gabe Christensen in running a 1:37 flat during the 4x200. Greene County won the race in 1:34.93 and Roland-Story was right behind in 1:34.96.

Jakson Fleischmann won a bronze medal in the open 400 with a time of 1:00.28. Roland-Story's Kale Lande and Cade Diehl were first and second with respective times of 54.91 and 56.14.

Fleischmann also took fourth in the 400 hurdles with a 1:03.94 showing. Christensen was fifth in the 200 after running a 24.93, Austin Shoen finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:17 flat and Stover took fifth in the long jump with a jump of 17-1.5.

Ballard also placed fourth in the weightman’s 4x100 and fifth in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.