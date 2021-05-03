Ballard boys place second at Carlisle triangular: Bomber girls are runners-up at W-G Invite

The Ballard boys’ golf team placed second at the Carlisle triangular meet April 26 at the Pleasantville Golf and Country Club and the Bomber girls were the runners-up at the Woodward-Granger Invitational April 29 at the Woodward Golf Club.

The Bomber boys shot a 176 over nine holes at the Carlisle meet. They came in nine strokes behind Winterset’s 167 and just ahead of Carlisle’s 185.

Andrew Princehouse won medalist honors for Ballard at Carlisle with a 38. Kade Miller, Brady Kruger and Isaiah Peasley all carded a 46 to tie for 11th place, Blake Fleischmann finished 14th with a 47 and Jacob Ihle shot a 48 to take 15th.

The Ballard boys also lost to Panorama in a dual meet April 29 at the Lake Panora Golf Course. The Bombers shot a 198 over nine holes and Panorama finished with a 175.

Peasley placed fifth for Ballard with a 47. Princehouse and Kruger tied for sixth with identical rounds of 50, Ben Johnson placed eighth with a 51 to turn in the final counted Bomber score and Miller shot a 55 and Fleischmann a 59 to place 11th and 12th respectively.

The Ballard girls scored a 428 over 18 holes at Woodward to come in 12 strokes behind Woodward-Granger's winning score of 416 in the six-team field. The Bombers edged Woodward-Granger by two strokes for second.

Emma Kielsmeier and Cassidy Thompson both shot a 103 to tie with Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Emma Mellencamp for the second-best individual score. A-D-M's Liv Rickert was medalist after shooting an even 100.

Kalyee Van Pelt and Molly Houge each carded 111 to tie for 15th place as the other Ballard girls to contribute counted scores at the meet. Alliyah Thompson tied for 17th with a 112 and Maya Baker was 25th with a 117.

The Ballard girls also took third at the Carlisle triangular April 26 and lost to A-D-M in a dual meet at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley April 27.

The Bomber girls scored a 215 at the Carlisle meet. Carlisle shot a 206 and Winterset a 208.

Kielsmeier led Ballard with a fourth-place score of 51. Van Pelt and Alliyah Thompson tied for seventh with identical rounds of 54, Baker shot a 56 to place 11th, Cecilia Christensen carded a 58 to tie for 12th and Cassidy Thompson carded a 59 to finish 14th.

At the A-D-M dual meet Ballard shot a 207. A-D-M won with a 197.

Cassidy Thompson tied for medalist runner-up against the Tigers with a 50. Houge placed sixth with a 51, Baker and Christensen each shot a 53 to tie for seventh and Alliyah Thompson came in 11th with a 58.

Rickert was the medalist with a 47.