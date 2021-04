Ballard sophomore Shewaye Johnson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Johnson won the girls' 3,000-meter run at the Drake Relays April 22 in a school-record time of nine minutes, 46.88 seconds. Johnson's time ranks seventh in the nation. Johnson also placed second in the 1,500 after finishing in 4:44.97 and she helped Ballard place ninth in the 4x800 with a school-record time of 9:41.68.