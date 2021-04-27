Spartan girls win Lady Bolts Invite: C-M boys place sixth at Penick Relays

The Collins-Maxwell girls’ track team won four events in claiming first place at the Lady Bolts Invitational April 22 at Baxter.

The Spartans scored 125 points to beat Baxter by 10 points for first place out of six teams.

“This was our second win in a row and our girls are starting to really drop our times,” Collins-Maxwell head coach Jerry Meinerts said. “Proud of the effort shown by our girls tonight! Really impressed with our 400 runners. Our 4x400 team ran our fastest time of the season. Chloe and Erica go 1-2 tonight in the 400, giving us some huge points. Our sprint medley ran our season best 2:00.13 for the win.

Erica Houge won the high jump with a jump of four feet, six inches and Chloe Wierson took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of one minute, five seconds flat. Houge was runner-up in the 400 with a time of 1:07.

Houge and Wierson teamed with Alexis Houge and Jane’e Jones to win the sprint medley relay in 2:00.13 and Wierson and Erica Houge were joined by Avery Fricke and Karley Ruiz Genovese in winning the 4x400 with a time of 4:40.19.

Fricke joined up with Gracie Leslie, Ashlyn Davis and Marissa Boege to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:16.52. Jones was runner-up in the 100 dash with a time of 13.95 and Boege took second in the 100 hurdles with a 17.81 showing.

Fricke added a silver medal in the long jump with a jump of 14-5 and Mary Staudt was second in the discus with a throw of 94-7. Wierson added a bronze medal in the 200 after crossing the finish line in 29.38.

The Collins-Maxwell boys took sixth out of 12 teams at the Les Penick Relays in Conrad April 22. The Spartans scored 46 points.

A.J. Smith won the 400, Luke Huntrods placed second in the discus and Rylee Scott was runner-up in the shot put for the Collins-Maxwell boys.

Smith ran the 400 in 52.85 to easily beat the 54.36 by BCLUW’s Logan Aicher for first. Huntrods peaked with a throw of 127-7 to come in just behind the 128-4 by AGWSR’s Darren Veld and Scott’s threw 44-8 to trail only the 45-2.5 toss by West Marshall’s Luke Pinnick.

Collins-Maxwell's sprint medley team also placed second with a time of 1:40.96. Belmond-Klemme won in 1:38.32.

BCLUW won the Penick Relays team title with 111 points.