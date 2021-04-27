CIU girls get two lopsided wins: Boys earn second victory over PCM

The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team went to 3-2 with decisive victories over Des Moines North and Webster City and the boys’ team split with Prairie City-Monroe and Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

The CIU girls crushed North by a 10-0 score Friday in Des Moines. Lillie Vansice had four goals, Reagan Franzen two goals and one assist, Tori Bienfang and Kenzi Wierson one goal and two assists apiece and Izabell Voelker and Avery Fricke one goal apiece.

Brooke Christie added one assist and keeper Elise Robertson made two saves against the Polar Bears.

The CIU girls picked up an 8-0 victory over Wester City April 20 in Maxwell. CIU raced out to a 6-0 lead at the half and coasted to victory.

Vansice and Christie scored two goals apiece and Christie also dished out an assist. Reagan Franzen had one goal and two assists, Cassy Berg one goal and assist apiece, Wierson and Rylee Merryman one goal apiece and Bienfang and Isabelle Hill each chipped in one assist.

Robertson made two saves and Gabby Eirikson one for CIU.

The CIU boys defeated PCM by a 3-0 score April 22 in Maxwell after beating the Mustangs by a 5-2 score a week earlier. Curtis Horras scored all three CIU goals and Treyton Travis made nine saves to help their team improve to 2-4.

CIU suffered a 12-4 loss at the hands of Gladbrook-Reinbeck April 20 at Reinbeck. Dane Beattie scored twice and Horras and Ephram Muntz once apiece in a losing effort.

Tanner Scroggins made 14 saves and Travis five for CIU.