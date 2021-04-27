Ballard boys top Carroll for first win: Both Bomber soccer teams fall short against Carlisle

The Ballard boys’ soccer team won its first match April 15 at Carroll and both Bomber squads came up short against Carlisle Friday.

The Bomber boys earned a 2-0 win at Carroll. Corey Fleener scored both Ballard goals off assists from Obi Soash.

Fleener had five of Ballard’s nine shots on goal in the win. Maximus Anderson, McGuire Beirman, Soash and Jameson Kaiser each added one shot on goal.

Caleb Larsen made 20 saves at keeper to preserve the shutout and the victory.

The Ballard boys fell at home to Carlisle Friday by a 2-0 score in Huxley. The loss put the Bombers at 1-6 on the season.

Carlisle scored one goal each half. Ballard had four shots on goal and Larsen made 15 saves at keeper.

The Ballard girls fell at Carlisle by an 8-3 score Friday. The loss put the girls at 3-3 on the season.

Maria Stewart and Morgan Catron each had one goal and assist apiece for the Bomber girls. Mya Ehresman also scored a goal and Meg Rietz handed out an assist.

Sarah Harman tallied 17 saves at keeper for the Bomber girls.