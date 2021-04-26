Ballard golf teams place third at Nevada co-ed meet: Bombers win boys’ competition

NEVADA – The Ballard golf teams placed third at the Nevada co-ed Invitational Saturday at the Indian Creek Country Club.

The two Bomber teams combined to shoot 783 over 18 holes. Van Meter won with a 719 and Nevada was second with a 744.

Ballard won the boys’ competition with a score of 348. The Bombers beat Van Meter by 10 strokes and Nevada by 12 for the victory.

Bomber sophomore Andrew Princehouse used a strong 36 on the front nine to finish with an 81 as the medalist. Kade Miller took medalist runner-up after shooting an 82 with rounds of 40 and 42.

“We had a team goal today to break 350 has a team and it made a proud coach to see them beat that today,” Ballard head boys’ coach Wyatt Weeks said. “It made me proud seeing Andrew Princehouse moving up ranks after playing JV to start the season and seeing Kade Miller, who has been a consistent scorer all season, get runner up today.”

Blake Fleischmann shot a 43 and 49 to card a 92 and Jacob Ihle had rounds of 48 and 45 to finish with a 93 to complete the Bomber boys’ scoring.

The Ballard girls’ shot a 435 as a team. Van Meter won the girls’ competition with a 361 and Nevada was second with a 384.

Emma Kielsmeier led the Bomber girls with a 101 after shooting a 51 on the front and a 50 on the back. Maya Baker carded rounds of 54 and 52 to finish with a 106, Kaylee Van Pelt delivered a 113 with rounds of 59 and 54 and Cassidy Thompson finished with a 115 after shooting a 55 on the front and a 60 on the back.

Van Meter’s Kylie Carey and London Wille were the medalist and medalist runner-up performers on the girls’ side. Carey carded an 80 and Wille an 83.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Van Meter 719, 2. Nevada 744, 3. Ballard 783.

Ballard (783): Boys – Kade Miller 40-42-82, Isaiah Peasley 53-48-101, Blake Fleischmann 43-49-92, Brady Kruger 51-46-97, Andrew Princehouse 36-45-81, Jacob Ihle 48-45-93. Girls – Cassidy Thompson 55-60-115, Maya Baker 54-52-106, Emma Kielsmeier 51-50-101, Kaylee Van Pelt 59-54-113, Molly Houge 66-57-123, Cecilia Christensen 57-60-117.