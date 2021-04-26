Bomber tennis teams sweep IFA: Boys win Saydel Invite, girls defeat NP

The Ballard tennis teams both defeated Iowa Falls-Alden Monday.

The Bomber girls posted a 9-0 shutout at Huxley to pick up their second victory of the season. The boys scored an 8-1 victory at Iowa Falls.

In the Ballard girls’ victory over IFA Regen Halsne swept the Cadets’ Jenny Wibholm in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match and Brynna Huen won the No. 2 match by scores of 6-0 and 6-2 over Morgan Jaenke. MacKenna Heggen delivered 6-1 and 6-2 wins over Lauren Wood in the No. 3 match.

Claire Uselding won the No. 4 match over Aubrey Johnson with a pair of 6-0 shutouts. Ashley Wuestenberg took the No. 5 match with 6-2 and 6-0 victories over Kadynce Winters and Sydney Briggs pulled off 6-2 and 6-0 victories of Jasmyne Alaniz in the No. 6 match.

In doubles play Halsne and Huen toppled Wibholm and Jaenke by 6-1 and 6-3 scores in the No. 1 match and Heggen and Uselding won the No. 2 match over Wood and Johnson, 6-1 and 6-3.

Wuestenberg and Briggs claimed victory in the No. 3 match with a pair of 6-1 victories over Winters and Alaniz. The victory put Ballard at 2-3 on the season.

The Bomber girls placed fifth at the Knoxville Invitational Friday at Knoxville. Halsne and Huen took fourth and Wuestenberg and Briggs fifth in doubles play and Uselding finished fifth in singles competition.

On April 22 the Ballard girls earned their first victory with a 9-2 triumph over North Polk at Alleman.

Halsne, Huen, Uselding, Wuestenberg and Briggs all won in straight sets during singles competition. Halsne swept North Polk’s Asmia Pandzic 6-1 and 6-2 in the No. 1 match, Huen downed Grace Ethofer by 6-3 and 6-2 scores in the No. 2 match and Uselding won the No. 4 match over Faith Sardou by 6-0 and 6-2 scores.

Wuestenberg took the No. 5 match by 6-1 and 6-2 decisions over Reece Muhlena and Briggs ousted Grace Vande Krol in the No. 6 match, 6-4 and 7-5.

In doubles play Halsne and Huen scored 6-2 and 6-0 wins over Pandzic and Ethofer in the No. 1 match and Wuestenberg and Briggs defeated Sardou and Vande Krol in the No. 3 match, 6-1 and 6-3. Grace Ross and Audra Jahn won the No. 4 match over Hannah Houston and Rachel Schroder by 6-1 and 6-2 scores and Kiley Calvert and Jocelyn Hobbs took the No. 5 match over Chloe Moffitt and Whitney Larson with a pair of 6-0 shutouts.

The Ballard boys picked up five victories in singles play and swept doubles play in its victory over Iowa Falls-Alden.

In the No. 1 singles match the Bombers’ Alex Upah ousted the Cadets’ Dawson Hadwiger by a 10-6 score and Kyler Watson won the No. 2 match over Nolan Frohwein by a 10-5 decision. Peyton Elliott pulled off a 10-4 win over IFA’s Cody Hickethier in the No. 4 and Grant Anderson and Caden Miller each pulled off a 10-0 shutout in the Nos. 5 and 6 matches over IFA’s Riley Corbin and Will Tjarks respectively.

Upah and Watson scored a 10-5 win over Hadwiger and Frohwein in the No. 1 doubles match. Jacob Ross and Jayden Cattell also pulled off a 10-5 triumph over Hickethier and Jackson Neely in the No. 2 match and Colby Calvert and Garrison Anderson won the No. 3 match over Corbin and Tjarks in a 10-1 rout.

The Bomber boys also won the Saydel Invitational at Saydel High School in Des Moines Saturday. Ballard scored 17 points on Saturday to defeat North Polk by five points for first out of four schools.

Upah and Watson placed first in doubles play with a 3-0 record. They defeated Saydel’s Jake Jennings and Deric Van Houten in a 10-0 sweep, downed North Polk’s Carson Cupp and Nathan Crabb by a 10-6 decision and defeated their own teammates – Ross and Cattell – by a 10-5 score.

Ross and Cattell finished second in doubles play. They shut out Saydel’s Dylan Walker and Cole Jaschke, 10-0, and earned a 10-7 win over North Polk’s Gabe Laizure and Isaac Larson before falling to Upah and Watson.

Victor Nop took third in singles play with a 2-1 record. Nop blanked Saydel’s Aaron Stewart by a 10-0 score, suffered a 10-4 loss to Clarke’s John Reynoldson and earned a 5-1 win over Saydel’s Ben Kayser.

Elliott finished fifth in singles competition. He also went 2-1 with a 10-0 loss to North Polk’s Ethan Moon, an 8-0 victory over Clarke’s Andrew Johnson and an 8-3 victory over North Polk’s Chance Bockenstad.