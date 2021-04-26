Ballard girls take sixth at Norsemen Relays: Bomber boys finish 10th at Newton

The Ballard girls’ track team came in sixth at the Norsemen Relays April 22 and the Bomber boys took 10th at the Cardinal co-ed Invitational in Newton Friday.

The Bomber girls scored 63 points to come in just 2.5 points behind Prairie City-Monroe's fifth-place finish at Story City. North Polk won the meet with 169 points and Roland-Story was a distant second with 93.5.

Ballard was shorthanded with elite distance runner Shewaye Johnson and two more members of its 4x800-meter relay team kept out of action due to having just competed at the Drake Relays earlier in the day. The Bombers still won one event, placed second in another and third in four more.

Freshman Ava Vance took first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 37.04 seconds. Gilbert’s Sophie Vanderpool was a close second in 11:40.50.

The Ballard girls took second in the 4 X 200 relay after Natalie Maher, Carley Wilson, Molly Ihle and Katie Tollefson clocked in at 1:54.85. North Polk won in 1:50.42.

Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender, Reagan Bartlett and Allison Baker placed third in the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:17.11 showing.

Kate Huisinga was Ballard’s lone Drake Relays participant to compete at Story City. After running the 4x800 at Drake Huisinga took third in the 1,500 at Story City with a time of 5:25.82.

North Polk’s Lucy Schaffer won the 1,500 in 5:20.93 and Gilbert’s Abby McGuire was second in 5:21.07.

Kate Miller gave Ballard a bronze medal in the long jump with an excellent peak jump of 15 feet, 1.25 inches. Gilbert’s Erin Bathie won and North Polk’s Alexis Dorsett came in second after they each jumped 15-4.75.

The Ballard boys scored 24 points at Newton. Oskaloosa won with 122 points and Clear Creek-Amana took second with 93.

Jayden Swain provided the Bomber boys with a bronze medal in the boys’ long jump after peaking with a jump of 19 feet even. South Tama’s Payton Vest had the winning jump of 20-9.5 and Clear Creek-Amana's Ben Swails was second with a 20-2.5 effort.

The Ballard boys took fourth in the 4 X 200 and fifth in both medley relays.

The Bomber 4 X 200 team of Cael Estrem, Eli Rouse, Gabe Christensen and Blake Stover ran a 1:37.65 to come in behind Nevada (1:33.72), Grinnell (1:33.80) and Clear Creek-Amana (1:37.12). Stover, Braiden Marlatt, Estrem and Jamison Witt finished the sprint medley in 1:43.42 and Estrem, Rouse, Witt and Chance Lande clocked in at 4:01.11 in the distance medley.