CIU girls edge Indianola, boys roll past PCM

The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team defeated Indianola and the CIU boys scored a victory over Prairie City-Monroe last week.

The CIU girls prevailed by a 3-2 score over the Indians Friday at Maxwell. CIU came from down 2-1 at the half with two unanswered goals in the second half.

Brooke Christie, Kenzi Wierson and Grace Tollefson each scored one goal for the CIU girls against Indianola. Elise Robertson had nine saves at keeper to help CIU improve to 1-2.

The CIU boys downed PCM by a 5-2 score April 15 at Maxwell. CIU took a 2-0 lead at the half and then outlasted the Mustangs in the second half for the win.

Ephram Muntz picked up a hat-trick for CIU with three goals and Dane Beattie tacked on two goals. Curtas Horras had a hand in three assists and Muntz and Beattie one apiece.

Tanner Scroggins made 16 saves at keeper for the CIU boys, who improved to 1-3.