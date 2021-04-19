C-M track teams both take first at Dave Robinson Relays

The Collins-Maxwell track teams both came out on top at the Dave Robinson Relays hosted by Colo-NESCO at Cub Stadium in Nevada Friday.

The Spartan teams also both took third at the Bolt Co-Ed Invitational April 12 in Baxter.

On Friday the Collins-Maxwell girls scored 136.5 points to beat Baxter by 7.5 points for first out of eight teams and the boys scored 148 points to edge Lynnville-Sully by five points for first.

The Spartan girls won four gold medals and also placed second four times.

Avery Fricke had a hand in three of the Collins-Maxwell girls’ first-place finishes. Fricke won the 100 and 200-meter dash events and she also helped the Spartans win the 4 X 400 relay.

Fricke ran a time of 13.20 seconds in the 100 to top the 13.40 by Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin for first. In the 200 Fricke clocked in at 28.70 to just edge out the 28.80 run by Baxter’s Mandee Selover for first.

Fricke teamed with Karley Ruiz-Genovese, Emma Pasquariello and Chloe Wierson to win the 4 X 400 in 4:43.20. The Spartans easily beat Lynnville-Sully's runner-up time of 4:50.00.

Wierson added an individual gold in the open 400 with a time of 1:06.10. Wierson just held off the 1:06.20 run by Lynnville-Sully's Caitlin Alberts.

Gracie Leslie, Erica Houge and Jane’e Jones joined Wierson to place second in the 4 X 100 with a time of 55.60. Lynnville-Sully won in 54.90.

Mary Staudt set a school record in the discus with a throw of 94 feet, seven inches. Colfax-Mingo's Kyra Lester won with a throw of 105-3.

Marissa Boege also set a school record in the 100 hurdles with a runner-up time of 17.42. Colfax-Mingo's Carley Underwood just edged out Boege for first with a time of 17:40.

Leah Davis tied Colfax-Mingo's Kaylee Cunningham for second in the high jump after jumping 4-4. The Tigerhawks’ Daytin Chadwick won after jumping 4-4 in the fewest attempts.

In the boys’ competition Rylee Scott won the shot put with a throw of 46-9, beating Baxter’s Will Clapper by six feet for first. Luke Huntrods took first in the discus with a toss of 129-5 to beat out the 123-7 by GMG’s Conner Murty.

Ethan Haus won both the 3,200 and 1,600 running events for Collins-Maxwell with respective times of 11:26.70 and 5:21.20. Haus beat Lynnville-Sully's Zach Morningstar by 13.60 seconds in the 3,200 and 2.3 seconds in the 1,600.

A.J. Smith won the 200 in 23.50 and the 400 in 53.60. Smith defeated the 23.90 by Lynnville-Sully's Josh Hardenbrook in the 200 and the 54.90 by Baxter’s Rory Heer in the 400 for the Spartan boys.

Kayden McKinney took third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.20 and Hunter Lee placed third in the 800 after finishing the race in 2:24.90.

Brody Sampson, Jace Huntrods, Lee and Smith won the boys’ 4 X 400 relay in 3:46.70, topping Lynnville-Sully by 2.10 seconds for first. Hunter Clair, Clayton Leslie, Dane Beattie and Smith ran a 1:42.80 in the sprint medley to place second behind the 1:40.80 by Lynnville-Sully.

At the Baxter Co-Ed Invite the Collins-Maxwell girls scored 113 points to trail Baxter (126) and West Marshall (114.5) in a close race for the team title. The Spartan boys scored 107 points to come in behind South Hardin’s 157 points and West Marshall’s 117.

In the girls’ competition at Baxter the Spartans won one event and took second in four.

Fricke, Ashlyn Davis, Leslie and Boege won the shuttle hurdle in 1:17.85. Baxter was second in 1:19.56.

Fricke placed second in the long jump with a jump of 13-9.25 and Leah Davis was runner-up in the high jump with a 4-6 effort. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Belen Ellenberger won the long jump with a jump of 15-2 and Saydel’s Emily Lowe jumped 4-6 in the fewest attempts to take first in the high jump.

Fricke also won a silver medal in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.17 and Boege was third in 18:19. Jones, Boege, Houge and Wierson were runners-up in the 4 X 100 with a time of 55.83.

The Collins-Maxwell boys picked up five gold medals at Baxter.

Smith won the 200 and 400 with respective times of 24.49 and 53.63. He beat the 24.60 by Saydel’s Ben Kayser in the 200 and 54.19 by South Hardin’s Beau Butler in the 400.

Parker Lawrence, Leslie, Sampson and Smith won the sprint medley in 1:43.67. Colfax-Mingo took second in 1:45.10.

Sampson, Jace Huntrods, Lee and Smith were runner-up in the 4 X 400 with a time of 3:53.90. Colfax-Mingo won in 3:45.60.

Scott placed first in the boys’ shot put at Baxter with a toss of 45-2.5 and Luke Huntrods won the discus with a throw of 118-11.