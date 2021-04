Ballard senior girls' tennis player Brynna Huen is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Huen defeated Norwalk's Anya Kallenbach by super-tiebreaker in the No. 2 singles match and also teamed with Regen Halsne to win the No. 1 doubles match in the Bombers' 8-3 loss to the Warriors April 13 at Huxley.