Ballard scores three victories in boys’ tennis

The Ballard boys’ tennis team scored three meet victories over Clarke, Norwalk and North Polk this past week to move to 4-1 on the season.

The Bombers defeated Norwalk by an 8-3 score on Friday at Norwalk. Alex Upah, Victor Nop, Jacob Ross, Peyton Elliott and Jayden Cattell each won for Ballard in singles play.

Upah won the No. 1 match over Carter LaVelle in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-4, Nop swept Adrian Bush by 6-1 and 6-0 scores in the No. 3 match and Ross took care of Cameron Nguyen 6-4 and 6-0 in the No. 4 match. Elliott and Cattell won super-tiebreakers in the Nos. 5 and 6 matches, with Elliott defeating the Warriors’ Austin Mills, 6-2 3-6, 10-8 and Cattell downing Dean Lantz, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

In doubles play Ballard’s No. 3 team of Ross and Bryce Cook took care of Nguyen and Mills, 6-2 and 6-3. Garrison Anderson and Colby Calvert won the No. 5 match over Lantz and Jackson Goshon with a pair of 6-2 victories and Grant Anderson and Caden Miller took the No. 5 match over Keaton Basinger and Alexander Younadam, 6-1 and 6-0.

Ballard blanked Clarke by a 9-0 score April 13 at Huxley.

Upah, Kyler Watson, Nop, Grant Anderson, Calvert and Miller all scored sweeps for Ballard in singles play. In doubles competition Upah and Watson won the No. 1 match, Ross and Cattell the No. 2 match and Elliott and Garrison Anderson the No. 3 match – with all three victories coming via a sweep.

The Bombers ousted North Polk by an 8-3 score April 12, completing a match that was delayed by weather April 8 at Huxley.

Watson, Ross, Elliott and Cattell were all victories in singles play. Elliott and Cattell each won by super-tiebreaker in the No. 5 and 6 matches, with Elliott defeating North Polk’s Carson Cupp – 6-3, 6-7, 10-4 and Cattell downing Ben Ewing – 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Ballard won the Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 doubles matches against the Comets. Nop and Cattell swept the No. 2 match, Ross and Elliott took the No. 3 match, Garrison Anderson and Calvert prevailed in the Nol. 4 match and Grant Anderson and Miller won the No. 5. match.