Ballard off to 2-2 start in girls’ soccer: Bombers top Carroll, Newton

The Ballard girls’ soccer team is off to a 2-2 start after defeating Newton and Carroll and losing competitive games to traditional powers Gilbert and Nevada.

The Bomber girls opened with a 3-0 loss to Gilbert April 5. The Bombers had four shots on goal and they gave up 17.

Sarah Hartman had eight saves at keeper for Ballard against the Tigers.

Ballard defeated Newton on the road by a 3-2 score April 8. The Bombers totaled 10 shots on goal and allowed 14.

Brooke Loewe, Maria Stewart and Meg Rietz each scored one goal for Ballard against Newton. Loewe also had an assist and Hartman tallied 11 saves at keeper.

The Bombers suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Nevada April 12 in Huxley. Rietz scored the lone Ballard goal off an assist from Stewart and Hartman made six saves.

Ballard thumped Carroll by a 10-0 score April 15 at Huxley. The Bombers fired off 14 shots on goal.

Loewe went for an impressive four goals against Carroll. Claire Landmesser added two and Stewart, Ellis Giles, Brooke Smith and Selsey Holland chipped in one apiece.

Rietz and Mya Ehresman each chipped in one assist against Carroll. Hartman finished with two saves.