Ballard girls set school 4 X 800 record at Ogden: Witt wins open 400 for Bomber boys at Iowa Falls

The Ballard girls took fourth and set a school record in the 4 X 800-meter relay at the Bulldog Relays in Ogden April 15 and the Bomber boys placed seventh at Gerry Lenguadoro Cadet Relays in Iowa Falls April 13 and placed in three events at the Eagle Invite at Saydel April 15.

The Ballard girls won the 4 X 800 in nine minutes, 50.24 seconds. The Bomber team of Kate Huisinga, Shewaye Johnson, Caitlin Maher and Josie Fleischmann broke the previous school record of 9:54.62 set back in 2004.

Ballard’s 4 X 800 team completely outclassed the rest of the field at Ogden, winning by 1:26.29 over Adel-Desoto-Minburn.

Johnson also won the 1,500 in a season-best time of 4:41.62. She beat A-D-M's Geneva Timmerman by nearly 14 seconds for the win.

Huisinga, Maher and Fleischmann were joined by Kate Miller in running a winning time of 4:28.63 in the 4 X 400 relay. A-D-M was second in 4:41.10.

Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender, Ali Buban and Allison Baker gave the Ballard girls a win in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:18.41. The Bomber team edged out A-D-M's 1:19.00 for first.

Ava Vance took second in both the 3,000 and 800 for Ballard with respective times of 11:28.99 and 2:46.98. Gilbert’s Abby McGuire just edged out Vance for first in the 3,000 with a time of 11:26.31 and Madrid’s Piper Steburg won the 800 in 2:41.08.

Baker added an individual bronze in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18:04. Boone’s Britni Blackburn won in 16.82 and Ogden’s Rylee Graden was second in 17:53.

As a team the Ballard girls scored 79 points. A-D-M dominated the team competition with 163 points, Gilbert was second with 97 points and Boone third with 93.

The Ballard boys scored 52 points at the Lenguadoro Relays. Dike-New Hartford cruised to the team title at the meet with 162 points and West Fork was second with 119.5.

Jamison Witt gave the Ballard boys a gold medal in the open 400 with a time of 55.48. Witt beat the 56.53 time of West Fork’s Jakob Washington for first.

Cael Estrem, Eli Rouse, Chance Lande and Austin Shoen placed second in the distance medley relay for Ballard with a time of 4:07.23. North Butler won in 4:02.31.

Blake Stover, Jaden Swain, Gabe Christensen and Estrem placed third in the 4 X 200 with a time of 1:40.67. Dike-New Hartford placed first in 1:37.73 and South Hardin was second in 1:39.30.

Shoen added an individual bronze in the 1,600 after completing the race in 5:11.81. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Jake Hejlik won in 5:06.25 and West Fork’s Noah Maske placed second in 5:08.99.

At the Eagle Invitational on April 15 the Ballard boys scored seven points and placed 16th. North Polk rolled to the team title with 149 points and Madrid came in second with 101.

Ballard’s 4 X 200 and distance medley relay teams both came in sixth at Saydel. Stover, Swain, Christensen and Estrem ran the 4 X 200 in 1:39.71 and Estrem, Rouse, Witt and Shoen completed the distance medley in 4:01.59.

The Bomber boys’ sprint medley team of Stover, Braiden Marlatt, Estrem and Witt took eighth in 1:43.49.