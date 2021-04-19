Ballard takes second at home triangular in girls’ golf

The Ballard girls’ golf team placed second at a home triangular meet at the Ballard Golf and Country Club April 13.

The Bomber girls shot a 439 over 18 holes to come in three strokes behind Woodward-Granger's winning score of 436.

Ballard’s Cassidy Thompson was the meet’s medalist. Thompson shot a 101 to beat Woodward-Granger's Ava Petersen by two strokes for first individually.

Alliyah Thompson placed fourth for Ballard with a score of 111. Emma Kielsmeier and Molly Houge were the other Ballard golfers to score, placing seventh and eighth with respective rounds of 113 and 114.

Cecilia Christensen and Mya Baker also competed for Ballard. Christensen carded a 117 to place 10th and Baker tied for 12th with a 122.

The Bomber girls also lost to Carroll in a dual meet at the Ballard Golf and Country Club April 12. Ballard shot a 225 and Carroll scored a 195 over nine holes.

Kielsmeier tied Carroll’s Delaney Schurke for fourth with a 52 to lead Ballard. Baker and Cassidy Thompson both shot a 56 to tie for seventh, Alliyah Thompson came in 10th with a 61, Kaylee Van Pelt took 11th with a 62 and Maddie Kielsmeier placed 12th with a 68.

Carroll’s Laura Sweeney was medalist with a 46 and the Tigers’ Grace Pettitt runner-up with a 47.