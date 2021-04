Collins-Maxwell senior A.J. Smith is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Smith helped the Collins-Maxwell boys' track team win the 4 X 200 relay and place second in the sprint medley relay and he took second individually in the 200 at the Spartan Co-Ed Invitational at Grundy Center April 6. On Friday Smith won the 200 and helped the Spartans place third in the 4 X 400 relay at the Bolt Relays in Baxter.