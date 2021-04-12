Central Iowa United girls drop first two games: CIU loses shooting to DMC, falls to Nevada

DES MOINES – The Central Iowa United girls’ soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 shootout loss to Des Moines Christian April 8.

Neither team scored in regulation or the two overtime periods. CIU lost the shootout by a 3-2 score to fall to 0-2 on the season.

Elise Robertson had 24 saves at keeper in a losing effort for CIU.

NEVADA – Central Iowa United put up a good fight against traditional powerhouse Nevada before falling to the Cubs by a 4-1 score in its girls’ soccer season opener April at Cub Stadium.

CIU only trailed 2-0 at the half. Nevada received goals from Tessa Borwick off a 30-yard kick at the 20:10 mark and Kayla Dunson on a penalty kick with 6:39 left in the half.

The Cubs went up 4-0 midway through the second half on goals by Mayzi Weig and Dunson. But CIU didn’t give up any more scores to keep within striking distance until the final buzzer.

CIU got off five shots on goal. Avery Fricke made sure CIU got on the board when she converted a goal off a corner kick from Tori Bienfang with 7:20 left in regulation.

Elise Robertson made 12 saves at keeper in a losing effort.

Nevada 4, CIU 1

CIU 0 1 – 1

N 2 2 – 4

Scoring

First half

N – Tessa Borwick, 20:10.

N – Kayla Dunson (PK), 33:21.

Second half

N – Mayzi Weig, 53:37.

N – Dunson, 63:30.

CIU – Avery Fricke, 72:40.