Spartan girls place third at South Hamilton, fourth at Grundy Center

The Collins-Maxwell girls’ track team placed third at the South Hamilton Co-Ed Invitational in Jewell April 8 and fourth at the Spartan Co-Ed Invitational in Grundy Center April 6.

The Collins-Maxwell girls scored 112 points at South Hamilton to come in behind only South Hamilton (145) and West Marshall (123) in the six-team field.

Marissa Boege, Ashlyn Davis, Gracie Leslie and Avery Fricke combined to win the shuttle hurdle relay in one minute, 20.39 seconds. The Spartans beat West Marshall’s 1:21.37 for first.

Chloe Wierson won the 400-meter dash for Collins-Maxwell. She clocked in at 1:06.92 to top the 1:07.64 by South Hamilton’s Abby Ervin for first.

Wierson and Boege teamed with Erica Houge and Avery Fricke to place second in the 4 X 400 with a time of 4:40.50. West Marshall won in 4:37.64.

Boege also won a silver medal in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.18. Ogden’s Rylee Graden won in 17.69.

Meyaurah Pratt was runner-up in the 3,000 for the Spartans with a 13:23.98. West Marshall’s Emelia Hauser won in 12:31.86.

Jane’e Jones teamed with Lelsie, Wierson and Houge to take third in the sprint medley with a time of 2:07.83. Houge placed third in the high jump with a jump of 4-4, Fricke jumped 14-3.5 in the long jump to place third, Leslie ran a 1:24.79 in the 400 hurdles to earn a bronze medal and Mary Staudt was third in both the discus (91-7.75) and shot put (29-3.5).

The Spartan girls scored 105.5 points at Grundy Center. They came in Aplington-Parkersburg (154), Grundy Center (144) and Hudson (120).

Fricke won both the 100 dash and 100 hurdles and helped Collins-Maxwell place second in the 4 X 100 relay.

Fricke ran the 100 in 13.39 to edge Hudson’s Jada Gaskill’s time of 13.42 for first. In the 100 hurdles Fricke clocked in 18.14 to just beat out the 18.17 by Aplington-Parkersburg's Seyann Luhring.

Boege, Houge and Wierson joined Fricke in running a 54.62 in the 4 X 100. Hudson won in 54.22.

Staudt won the discus at Grundy Center with a throw of 90-3 to beat the 85-2 distance by Grundy Center’s Bailey Reding. Wierson ran a 1:05.80 in the open 400 to place second behind the 1:01.00 by Hudson’s Kylee Sallee.

The Collins-Maxwell shuttle hurdle team of Leslie, Davis, Hannah Kimberley and Boege came in third at Grundy Center with a time of 1:24.98. Aplington-Parkersburg won in 1:11.11 and Grundy Center took second in 1:19.59.