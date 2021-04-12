Spartan boys take third at Grundy Center, sixth at Baxter

The Collins-Maxwell boys’ track team placed third out of seven teams at the Spartan Co-Ed Invitational in Grundy Center on April 6 and sixth out of 10 schools at the Baxter Bolt Relays Friday.

The Spartan boys earned eight medals at Grundy Center. They scored 111 points to finish behind only Grundy Center (210 points) and Aplington-Parkersburg (117).

Collins-Maxwell won the 4 X 200-meter relay and Rylee Scott placed first in the shot put.

Hunter Clair, Dane Beattie, Brody Sampson and A.J. Smith ran the 4 X 200 in one minute, 39.19 seconds to top Aplington-Parkersburg's 1:41.87 for first. Scott peaked with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches in the shot to beat Grundy Center’s Wes Willis by exactly one foot for the gold.

Smith placed second in the open 200 with a time of 23.78. Grundy Center’s Matt Jansen won in 23.38. Luke Huntrods took the silver medal in the discus with a throw of 118-9, trailing only the 122-10 toss by Aplington-Parkersburg's Joe Johnson.

Jace Huntrods joined Clair, Smith and Sampson in placing second in the sprint medley with a 1:44.44 showing. Grundy Center won in 1:36.66.

Kayden McKinney gave Collins-Maxwell a silver medal in the 400 hurdles after completing the race in 1:02.80. Hudson’s Trey Jochumsen won in 58.65.

Hunter Lee, Will Booth, Isaiah Hill and Jacob Pierick placed third in the 4 X 800 relay with a time of 9:58.52. Grundy Center dominated the race with a time of 9:02.88 and Aplington-Parkersburg took second in 9:23.98.

Ethan Haus added a bronze medal in the 3,200 with an 11:29.28 showing. Grundy Center’s Kenny Day won in 10:34.77 and Hudson’s Lane Rogers was second in 11:18.82.

Collins-Maxwell scored 82 points at the Bolt Relays. Prairie City-Monroe won with 134 points and Bondurant-Farrar came in second with 123.

The Spartan boys won two individual events and picked up one bronze medal in relays at Baxter.

Smith took first in the 200 after crossing the finish line in 24.17. PCM’s Jacob Van Winkle came in second with a 24.37 effort.

Scott placed first in the shot put with a throw of 43-4.75. He Baxter’s Trice Clapper by three feet for the gold medal.

Sampson, Jace Huntrods, Pierick and Smith took third in the 4 X 400 after finishing in 3:53.55. Colfax-Mingo won in 3:46.01 and PCM’ came in second at 3:47.22.