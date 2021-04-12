Pella too much for Ballard in girls’ tennis opener

HUXLEY – The Ballard girls’ tennis team came up short against traditional powerhouse Pella in its season opener April 5.

The Bombers suffered a 9-2 loss to the Little Dutch. They entered the meet with no varsity experience after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballard won the No. 1 match in both singles and doubles play. The Bombers simply didn’t have the depth to keep up with one of the top teams in the entire state.

Regen Halsne won the No. 1 singles match for Ballard. She also teamed with Brynna Huen to take the No. 1 doubles match.

Halsne defeated Pella’s Emily Blom by a 10-6 score in singles play. In doubles competition Halsne and Huen knocked off Amelia Poe and Alloree Else in a 10-8 battle.

Ballard’s closest loss in singles play came in the No. 6 match when Sydney Briggs fell to Pella’s Willa Kelpe by a 10-8 score. The Bomber doubles team of MacKenna Heggen and Claire Uselding also lost by a 10-8 decision in the No. 2 match to Blom and Noelle Ruckman.